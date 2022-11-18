OPED-TRUMP-EDITORIAL-GET

Casting America as a basket case of decay and economic disaster, former President Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday. Everything about Trump’s speech delivery — an hourlong rambling monologue of lies, complaints and wild exaggerations — was exhausting to watch and no doubt frustrating for Republican leaders who hope to recover from the Nov. 8 midterm disappointment and rebuild their party without him at the top of the ticket.

Trump is back, whether Republicans want him or not. A big question is whether Democrats want him back. He’s like a migraine that won’t go away, yet he might be the most beatable Republican in the foreseeable 2024 lineup.

