It is during turbulent times that the true character of a community or organization shines through, and the past several months have certainly challenged our employees at the Kingsport Mill and across Domtar.
As the Domtar community prepared to bid farewell to 2020 and usher in the new year, we experienced a devastating blow with the passing of Marty Barfield on Dec. 31, following a long illness. Marty was the general manager of the Kingsport Mill and a key architect of the work system for the new container-board operation that is under construction.
All of us at Domtar will miss Marty’s positive attitude, energy and thoughtful guidance.
In January I was appointed Kingsport Mill manager. I am joining the Kingsport community from Pennsylvania, where I was previously the papermill manager at Domtar’s Johnsonburg Mill. I am excited to lead the Kingsport team and carry on Marty’s vision of creating a high- performance culture as we take an exciting next step in the mill’s presence in Kingsport.
Last August, Domtar announced plans to convert the Kingsport Mill from uncoated paper production to the company’s first container-board facility, a more than $300 million transformation that is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Container board is a type of paper specifically manufactured to make corrugated packaging and is used across a variety of industries, including food products, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and distribution.
As e-commerce and sustainability trends continue to expand, demand for container-board material will do the same. With a growth rate of approximately 2% annually, container board is North America’s largest pulp and paper market.
Once the Kingsport Mill’s conversion is complete, it will have the capacity to produce and market nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled liner board and corrugated medium each year, making it the second- largest recycled container-board machine in North America.
In addition, the mill’s central location in the Southeastern U.S. means that we are geographically positioned to be the go-to supplier for more than 60 independent box-makers throughout our region.
And with the advantage of our high-quality paper machine, which is capable of producing approximately 4,500 feet per minute, the Kingsport Mill has the potential to become one of the lowest-cost recycled container-board mills in the nation.
Repurposing the site will be an extensive process. Demolition work began in November, and all major pieces of equipment have now been purchased, preparing the way for eventual construction activities once demolition is complete this spring.
In the coming weeks, we look forward to introducing a dedicated website that will serve as an information hub on the transformation process and provide community and construction updates. More details on this will be available soon.
Most recently, as part of the mill’s conversion, Domtar and the city of Kingsport agreed to swap land parcels.
Through this effort, the city will receive the 40-acre Cement Hill property, located behind Kingsport’s train station and next to the 112-acre Brickyard Park property. Domtar will receive Domtar Cloud Park and contribute $500,000 toward relocating the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park that is located there.
This collaboration is mutually beneficial, as city residents will now have an opportunity to use Cement Hill for recreational or leisure purposes, while the Kingsport Mill will have space to build a new loading area after the conversion process is complete.
None of these activities would be possible without the unwavering support of Kingsport city leaders, local and state economic development officials, state legislators, and a host of others who worked diligently to ensure that Domtar’s Kingsport Mill remains a key asset to our region for many years to come.
Domtar is proud of its history in Kingsport, one that has been defined by multiple community- minded partnerships and commitments.
We are also thankful for the resilience and optimism shown by all those who are helping this project move forward.
The Kingsport Mill has a rich tradition in our city that has lasted for more than a century.
With this venture into the packaging business, we are also reaffirming our commitment to the community and are thankful for your support. The scope of our day-to-day business may be shifting, but our dedication to this region is resolute.
Thank you for welcoming me and my family to Kingsport.