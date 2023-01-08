OPED-VACCINES-DISINFORMATION-EDITORIAL-GET

Tre'Davious White (27) and Mitch Morse (60) of the Buffalo Bills react to teammate Damar Hamlin (3) collapsing after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS)

 Dylan Buell

The full-contact sport of football is one that is rife with risks. The public and the players have for some time known the dangers posed to the brain by the forceful blows to the head that occur during regular gameplay, leading first to concussions and then commonly and devastatingly to conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Yet every part of the body is at risk in such a physical violent sport, including the heart, a fact that was made agonizingly evident Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an apparent cardiac arrest after a relatively routine tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and then collapsed on the field. He was administered CPR and a defibrillator treatment and then rushed to the hospital.

