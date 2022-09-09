Health officials are forecasting a fall COVID-19 surge, but one with fewer fatalities than past coronavirus spikes. The good news: A variant- specific booster has just been authorized to cope with the expected rise in cases.

The bad news: There may not be enough to go around.

