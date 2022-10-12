OPED-CMP-STUDENT-ATHLETES-EDITORIAL-GET

The NCAA should stop exploiting student-athletes and pay them their fair share. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

 Christian Petersen, TNS

On the surface, the only thing more absurd than a public university paying its football coach millions of dollars a year is a public university paying its football coach $11 million to go away.

University of Wisconsin officials are preparing to write that eight-figure check to ousted coach Paul Chryst. In announcing the deal, the Badgers took pains to point out that $11 million is much less than the $20 million remaining on Chryst’s contract, and the money will come not from taxpayers but from private funds.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video