“Where were their parents?” asked Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull of two teenaged auto burglary and auto theft gangs operating in Northeast Tennessee.

Here’s an equally valid question: Will those parents be held responsible for their delinquent children in any way and if not, why not? How is it that seven children between the ages of 13 and 15 (the eighth was 18) were able to burgle and steal vehicles at all hours of the night without their parents knowing they were gone from the home? Or did the parents allow their children to come and go as they pleased? If so, isn’t that contributing to their delinquency?

