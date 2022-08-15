“Where were their parents?” asked Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull of two teenaged auto burglary and auto theft gangs operating in Northeast Tennessee.
Here’s an equally valid question: Will those parents be held responsible for their delinquent children in any way and if not, why not? How is it that seven children between the ages of 13 and 15 (the eighth was 18) were able to burgle and steal vehicles at all hours of the night without their parents knowing they were gone from the home? Or did the parents allow their children to come and go as they pleased? If so, isn’t that contributing to their delinquency?
All eight youths facing felony charges in a scheme that puts them in the big leagues of criminal activity. Tom Patton of the Kingsport Police Department said the two active rings stole nearly 50 motor vehicles and committed more than 120 auto burglaries since July 1. They operated what’s called “carhopping” rings where they would walk from vehicle to vehicle, lifting door handles. If the door was unlocked, they would steal from the vehicle. If the key was in the ignition, they would drive it off.
Patton said that more than 100 cases have been cleared and 33 stolen vehicles and five stolen firearms recovered. More than a half-million dollars in stolen property was involved.
Once again, the KPD is pleading with residents to never leave vehicles unlocked, never leave the key or fob in a vehicle, never leave a vehicle running if they are not in it and never leave items of value in plain sight in the car.
“By imploring citizens to practice basic strategies, we are absolutely not blaming the victims of these crimes,” Patton said.
Criminals commit crimes. But negligence presents opportunity and ultimately costs us all hard-earned dollars in higher insurance premiums. Locking your car is no different that locking your home when you leave.
To bust these juvenile crime rings, Kingsport police worked long and hard with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the Johnson City Police Department, the Mount Carmel Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. How much did that cost taxpayers? No doubt the cost is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Tennessee Child Protective Services should investigate the home circumstances of each of these delinquents. Other children may be at risk from irresponsible parents.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.