OPED-IRS-EDITORIAL-LV

A tip jar is displayed next to menus at Cinnaholic in Las Vegas in 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

 Las Vegas Review-Journal

It was barely six months ago that congressional Democrats voted to boost IRS funding by $80 billion over the next decade under the guise of beefing up tax enforcement and wringing more money out of billionaires and millionaires. Wage-earners of less means were assured they had little to worry about from an army of new agents.

“These resources,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettigare insisted in August, “are absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you