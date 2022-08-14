In 1926 John Logie Baird conducted the first public demonstration of a television, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, “Winnie-the-Pooh” was published by author A. A. Milne, and the “granddaddy” of today’s Appalachian Fair was established in Gray.
The 96th Appalachian Fair is Aug. 22-27 and there’s something for everyone. Of course, there are plenty of competitions: food and animals, bees and field crops, canning and culinary arts, photography and recycling, and hobbies and crafts, among others.
There are exhibits, including Christmas in August, scarecrow decorating and even a wheelbarrow contest.
And there is the barnyard nursery, which includes the young of all manner of birds and animals including the baby duck slide. More than 450 animals were exhibited last year.
Open during fair week from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, the fair includes the Farm and Home Museum featuring artisans from throughout the Appalachian Highlands. There’s a blacksmith shop, a moonshine still and an early log cabin.
Information is available at the fair’s website, appalachianfair.com, on contests including the Fairest of the Fair, Little Miss, dance, youth talent, and baby show.
And of course, the fair offers unique talent. This year the list includes Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, We are Messengers, Shenandoah, and Dailey & Vincent.
Throughout the fair, visitors will be entertained by the James H. Drew Midway featuring a new ride called the Jekyll & Hyde. If you don’t like heights, you will want to walk right on by it. Throughout the week, tickets for unlimited rides will be $20, except $25 on Friday and $30 on Saturday.
General admission is $10 for everyone 12 and over and free for 11 and under. Tickets for parking for the full week are $20. Tickets for entertainment may be purchased online, but you better hurry as the Walker Hayes concert is sold out.
The full fair schedule may also be viewed online, and indeed that’s the only place you may find it given its length. Here’s some of what’s included: Junior Beef Show, craftsmen demonstrations, 4-H bread baking demonstrations, FFA beef judging contest, little cowbuddies competition, Triple T bull riding, salad judging, and cut flowers competition.
Also there are a shorthorn competition, Hereford competition, craftsmen demonstrations, senior citizens day, cow costume contest, youth talent competition, open sheep show, FFA dairy judging, pie judging, demolition derby, junior sheep show, breads & spreads, comfort foods, Grillmaster challenge, public speaking contest, Tennessee products judging, and farm and home exhibit awards.
Yes, there’s something for virtually everyone. See you there!
