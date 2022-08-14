Appalachian Fair

The 2022 Appalachian Fair will return from Aug. 22-27 and feature musical acts such as Walker Hayes, Shenandoah and more.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY

In 1926 John Logie Baird conducted the first public demonstration of a television, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, “Winnie-the-Pooh” was published by author A. A. Milne, and the “granddaddy” of today’s Appalachian Fair was established in Gray.

The 96th Appalachian Fair is Aug. 22-27 and there’s something for everyone. Of course, there are plenty of competitions: food and animals, bees and field crops, canning and culinary arts, photography and recycling, and hobbies and crafts, among others.

