The Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana. The legislature has blocked a Democratic lawmaker from its chamber. (Matt Volz/KHN/TNS)

 Matt Volz

For the second time in less than a month, a Republican-controlled state legislature has blocked a Democratic lawmaker from its chamber, misapplying decorum rules as punishment for policy differences.

The Montana House’s floor ban of a transgender legislator who gave an impassioned speech against a transgender medical ban — like the recent expulsions of two Tennessee House members for protesting gun policies — appear to be the next trend from a political party that has all but declared that it’s done with democracy.

