OPED-BIDEN-EDITORIAL-ABA

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Beltsville, Maryland, en route Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

It is time to give President Joe Biden his due.

While Biden’s approval rating doesn’t reflect it, Uncle Joe is on a roll. After some bumpy months, gas prices are dropping, unemployment is at record lows, the job market is booming, incomes are rising, a top al-Qaida leader was taken out, the first Black female Supreme Court justice was seated, NATO has expanded, and Biden unified European support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video