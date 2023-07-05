Recent deaths of kids in hot cars prompt pleas to parents

In this July 30, 2015, file photo, St. Mary's and Safe Kids Coalition uses a wireless monitor to record the temperature outside and inside of a closed vehicle at St. Mary's Market Days in Evansville, Indiana. (Darrin Phegley/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

 Darrin Phegley

Every summer, disturbing news reports arrive about children and pets left in sweltering vehicles. Many of these cases are fatal.

The National Safety Council reports that on average 39 children under the age of 15 die from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle each year in the U.S. More than half have occurred because a child was forgotten. From 1990 to 2021, 36 children died in from heat in cars in Tennessee, according to advocacy group Kids and Car Safety.

