In this July 30, 2015, file photo, St. Mary's and Safe Kids Coalition uses a wireless monitor to record the temperature outside and inside of a closed vehicle at St. Mary's Market Days in Evansville, Indiana. (Darrin Phegley/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)
Every summer, disturbing news reports arrive about children and pets left in sweltering vehicles. Many of these cases are fatal.
The National Safety Council reports that on average 39 children under the age of 15 die from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle each year in the U.S. More than half have occurred because a child was forgotten. From 1990 to 2021, 36 children died in from heat in cars in Tennessee, according to advocacy group Kids and Car Safety.
A Stanford University School of Medicine study found that a vehicle’s passenger compartment can heat up an average of 40 degrees within an hour, regardless of the outside temperature. The study found that when it’s 85 degrees outside, a car’s interior can get to 104 degrees after 10 minutes and 119 after 30 minutes. Eighty percent of the temperature rise occurred within the first half-hour. The danger does not just come on hot days. The sun’s rays are the culprit. Stanford reported deaths had occurred with outside conditions as cool as 70 degrees.
Despite prevention campaigns such as the “Look Before You Lock” initiative, this problem shows no sign of slowing. In 2018, a record number of 54 children died, closely followed in 2019 with 53. These numbers do not account for children who survive after being rescued. One has to wonder how many go unreported. Awareness is definitely lacking, so there’s a need for stronger intervention.
In 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, federal lawmakers introduced nearly identical versions of the Hot Cars Act, which would force automakers to install alert systems to detect the presence of an occupant in a rear seat after the vehicle engine is turned off. The bill also calls for the Department of Transportation to consider requiring systems that can detect the presence of any occupant unable to independently exit the vehicle and the presence of a child who has entered an unoccupied vehicle independently. Some automakers already have such systems or plan to implement them.
Each year, the bill was left to die in a subcommittee. Congress should pass it with expediency.
Children aren’t the only victims of sweltering automobiles. Hundreds of pets die each year after being left in hot cars.
Local authorities said it’s not unusual for animal control or 911 to get three or four calls about pets locked in cars in a day during hot weather. They tend to get about a dozen such calls per week in the hotter months.
So what to do if you see a child or a distressed animal left in a warm vehicle? Calling 911 is your first step. If others are around, a search party for the driver would be in order. As a last resort, Tennessee law allows you to break a window to save a child or an animal from a locked vehicle, but you must first contact law enforcement.
For parents, caregivers and pet owners, though, the best defense against a horrific outcome is paying proper attention. If you must have a child with you on your trip out, follow that “look twice before you lock” advice. Use your phone to set reminder alerts. Tape a note on your own door. Place the stuff you need for your trip or for work in the back seat with the child.
For pet owners, unless you’re headed to a veterinarian’s office, a groomer, a dog park or another household for a visit, there are few reasons for you to drag Fido or Mittens along with you. Leaving a cracked window is not enough.
Absentmindedness is no excuse for letting a loved one die horribly, locked alone in a hot vehicle.