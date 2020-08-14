There is a serious deficiency in Tennessee election law when someone can legally conduct a secret campaign for public office, and win.
It may be that William Creasy did not want the public to know he was a write-in candidate for the same Hawkins County District 1 constable position from which he resigned last year after being indicted on felony official misconduct charges. But the county knew of his candidacy because at least 50 days prior to the election, Creasy filed a write-in candidacy certificate form with the county.
But the county didn’t publicly announce that Creasy was a write-in candidate. Neither did Creasy. And with 72 write-in votes, he beat another write-in candidate by a single vote. That candidate was current constable Ryan Christian, appointed by the County Commission last year to replace Creasy.
Why didn’t the county announce the two write-in candidates? Because apparently, there’s some prohibition against it.
Hawkins County Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers told the Times News that public notice is not given when someone qualifies as a write-in candidate. “We can’t say anything,” Rogers said. “The write-ins, that’s up to the candidate. Their names don’t even appear on the ballot. All we can do is take his certificate.”
Rogers added, “We can’t put it (write-in candidates) in the notices. Not with a write-in.”
The certificate, once filed with the county, becomes a public record. We find nothing in Tennessee Code that exempts write-in certificates from the public record, and if there are some other aspects to state law that require names of write-in candidates to be hidden from the public, that needs to be corrected.
Creasy was elected to a four-year term as a constable in the fall of 2018 but conducted a traffic stop with blue flashing lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood before Creasy even took office.
That led to an indictment by a grand jury for official misconduct and oppression, both felonies.
On Aug. 30 last year, Creasy appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct. He was granted judicial diversion by Judge John Dugger, which means that this Aug. 30, his record can be expunged. As a condition of his plea, he also resigned as a constable.
We spoke to Creasy about his write-in candidacy and the previous charges. He told us that the charges against him were made up and totally false as an attempt to get him out of office. But the facts were that he had not taken office when he conducted that traffic stop and had no legal authority to do so. And the fact is, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
We’ve advocated for changes in the law with respect to constables. They are handed the authority of a professional law enforcement officer without the training and are not supervised. We believe they should be made to report to the county sheriff, who should direct their activities.
But the law should also be changed with respect to write-in candidates. Once they have filed as such with the county, their candidacies should be announced by county election commissioners.