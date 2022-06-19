This country is weeks removed from the horrific massacre of 21 individuals — 19 of them school-age children — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Many of us still become incredibly angry when we hear a 10-year-old survivor recount the killer’s words, “It’s time to die.” Anger mixes with profound sadness as we think of those who not only perished that day, but also those young survivors who will play those images and sounds in their minds a million times in their lifetimes. As their young minds develop, some will eventually wonder why they were spared, yet their classmates were brutally murdered.
The requisite outrage followed the murders. More gun control. More dollars for mental health. Arm the teachers. Build walls around the schools. (Do we really want our children to attend school in what would ostensibly be a prison?) And lest we forget, thoughts and prayers from millions around the world.
But as the dust has settled, tears dried up everywhere except in Uvalde, and conversations revert to the inflation, gas prices and unrest and rising tensions in so many parts of the world, what has changed?
Nothing meaningful. Compromise gun legislation has stalled in Washington, D.C. Legislators have had no real discussions on mental health funding. Those were loud talking points while the grief in Texas and among all caring people was still fresh.
But clearly something must be done. And clearly, it’s going to be incumbent on the citizens of this country to insist that something be done. Only the people can push change, either with calls, letters and emails, or at the ballot box.
So, what will push people to demand change? (And before you go locking up your legitimate hunting rifles and screaming at us about gun rights, no, we’re not advocating the confiscation of your firearms.)
In The Poynter Report of June 1, 2022, Poynter Senior Media Writer Tom Jones penned a piece headlined “The debate continues: Would seeing photos of mass shootings make a difference?”
We all see the police scenes, the grieving family and friends, press conferences and memorials. That’s not the debate. The debate is whether or not to show the deceased victims where they lay covered in blood.
Gruesome certainly. But show the carnage? Unthinkable, right?
Or is it? Should it be?
In the Poynter piece, Jones quotes New York University journalism professor Susie Linfield’s piece titled “Should We Be Forced to See Exactly What an AR-15 Does to a 10-Year-Old?”
Linfield wrote, “Photographic images can bring us close to the experience of suffering — and, in particular, to the physical torment that violence creates — in ways that words do not. What does the destruction of a human being, of a human body — frail and vulnerable (all human bodies are frail and vulnerable) — look like? What can we know of another’s suffering? Is such knowledge forbidden — or, alternately, necessary? And if we obtain it, what then?”
Would those images sway public opinion?
Would publishing photos of bullet-riddled bodies — bodies of 10-year-olds — in America’s newspapers and on American television stations move Americans to demand change? Would seeing the ghastly carnage prompt our legislators to acknowledge something must be done … and then do something to stop, or at least curb, these killings?
Dozens of details would need to be worked out. Would law enforcement turn over the photos? Perhaps they might if families gave permission? Surely there are legal questions to explore, too.
Even if we explained why we published the photos, we would also get incredible pushback from readers. We know the calls: “How could you be so cruel and heartless?” “You’re capitalizing on the deaths.”
This country is not there. We’re not ready for the reality, though some clearly would disagree.
But we may be there soon…sooner than any of us would like to think. And that’s an incredibly sad reality.