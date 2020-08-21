A year from now if all goes as planned, West Ridge, the region’s newest high school located between Kingsport and Blountville, will open its doors to an estimated 1,700 students.
In size of student body it will be eclipsed only by Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport and Science Hill in Johnson City. It will be the most modern school in the region, designed and built to accommodate the latest teaching methods in a conducive learning atmosphere.
It will also almost certainly be a new powerhouse in regional sports competition.
But there are some deficiencies in the West Ridge sports program facilities.
West Ridge won’t have a pool. Members of the swimming team will have to practice elsewhere. And the football field will be grass, so when it rains, the team will play in the mud or not at all.
It’s almost impossible to imagine spending more than $60 million and taking two years to build a brand-new school without a pool and without a full sports complex.
All Sullivan South and North zone students and most or all of Central’s students will attend West Ridge.
Sullivan East, which was built in 1968, has a pool — but it’s not currently in operation because it is under repair. Sullivan South, which will become a middle school, has a pool. Sullivan Central has a pool.
Still, the new West Ridge won’t have a pool?
But there’s hope. At its most recent meeting, the Sullivan County Board of Education voted to seek bids on the cost of making the football field at West Ridge artificial turf instead of grass. Bids will also be invited to construct turfed baseball, softball and soccer fields at West Ridge as well as baseball and softball fields at East, which plans to use its football field for soccer.
The vote was to get separate prices on each project and an overall bid for all the projects.
And the board voted unanimously on a separate motion to obtain architectural costs for a sufficiently detailed design to allow a request for bids on a pool complex. West View architect Dineen West indicated about three years ago that such a complex would cost $5 million to $8 million.
By no means does this mean that these projects will come to fruition. That would require use of unrestricted funds, and that would also require the approval of the Sullivan County Commission. Getting it may require some persuasion from those residents that commissioners were elected to represent.
We fully support additional investment in West Ridge to make it all that it can and should be, so the staff, coaches and students all have a school they can be proud of in every respect.
Please make your support of a pool, artificial turf and other needed sports fields known to members of the commission. You’ll find their contact information here: https://sullivancounty tn.gov/?page_id=197.