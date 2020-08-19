It will always be a mystery how Jerry D. Holbert of Charleston, West Virginia, ended up dead in the Holston River in Kingsport in 2003. The body was in such a state that identification was not possible.
But this 17-year-old cold case has now been solved through the efforts of a host of private and public organizations dedicated to missing persons cases that we didn’t know existed.
Holbert, 64 and suffering from dementia, walked from his home to a bus station in Charleston, intending to visit relatives in Ohio. He never arrived and was reported missing Aug. 4, 2003. Seven days later, his body was found in the Holston River adjacent to Riverfront Park along Netherland Inn Road. In their quest to identify the individual, the Kingsport Police Department contacted the DNA Doe Project (DDP) in October 2018.
DDP (dnadoeproject.org) is an all-volunteer initiative that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does. “We have become a go-to organization for law enforcement agencies and medical examiners across the country, helping them solve their most intractable cases,” notes the website. “Our innovative DDP Fund program allows smaller and less-well-funded agencies to take advantage of our services. We have had amazing success even with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity. We have attracted some of the best genetic genealogists in the industry, all working towards the common goal of reuniting John and Jane Does with their families.”
DDP works with another site, NamUs.gov, a nationwide clearinghouse operated by the U.S. Department of Justice, which uses DNA technology and forensic scientists to locate missing persons and solve cases of unidentified persons.
But the case lingered until this July when another website, “Who Are You, Doe,” a Facebook group of some 3,700 members that discusses Jane and John Does, posted a story about Kingsport’s case showing a clay model forensic rendering of the deceased person’s face as well as an updated artistic forensic rendering.
Patty Williams Childress, a genealogist, social worker and private investigator, was researching cases in DDP’s pipeline when she spotted the similarities between the case of missing person Holbert on that site, and the post on the Facebook site. Something clicked. “When I find a match I can feel it in my bones and the hair stands up on my arms,” she wrote in comments posted on DDP, which she immediately contacted. DDP’s team built out a family tree for Holbert and forwarded the information about the likely next of kin to the Kingsport Police Department.
The discussion over this case also generated a thread on Reddit, a social and news aggregation site, where a member of the family commented: “This man was my father. He went missing and no one had seen or heard from him. The only clue was that he borrowed money from my aunt to go to Cambridge, OH. How he ended in Tennessee is believed to be that he boarded the wrong bus.”
That generated a long list of folks extending sympathy, such as this one: “So sorry for your loss. I’m glad that you hopefully have some closure. At least you know people out there that don’t even know you or your family wanted to help and were able to give you some answers. My heart goes out to you and your family for having to relive all this. Thank you for your post and sharing.”
The Holbert family and many others have found closure thanks to the work of these many organizations and individuals. Wrote one, “I’m so glad there are dedicated web sleuths who pour their heart and soul into trying to ID these does. Just incredible.”
So are we.