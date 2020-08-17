It’s said that what happens in an election year is because it’s an election year. Witness President Trump firing the chairman and one other board member of the Tennessee Valley Authority over its use of foreign workers.
TVA is among dozens of federally owned corporations created by Congress that operate like private corporations with chief executive officers reporting to boards of directors. The difference is that the boards serve at the president’s pleasure. In making a political point about American jobs going to American workers, the president was within his authority to remove TVA Chairman Skip Thompson.
But it was not within his authority, nor was it appropriate, for President Trump to make demands upon the board to fire TVA’s chief executive officer, much less for the president to set an artificial salary ceiling for that position.
In dismissing Thompson, the president said TVA was replacing many of its in-house technology workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers. Trump acknowledged that he was made aware of the issue after seeing a television ad produced by U.S. Tech Workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers, that aired in prime time on Fox News.
The group, led by Kevin Lynn, accused the TVA of furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with H-1B visas. True or not, outsourcing tech services to contractors has become as commonplace as the sun rising in the east. It would be a safe bet that the same has happened not only within other federally owned corporations, but in other government sectors.
The ad, Lynn said, had an “audience of one,” aiming to persuade Trump to stop the TVA from outsourcing much of its information technology division.
All well and good if that work can be replaced by American workers without raising costs, which in turn could affect TVA’s rates, which are lower than 70% of the country. But if that were the case, a responsible organization such as TVA would have already done so.
But President Trump also acted on a criticism he first made in April, that TVA CEO Jeff Lyash, hired in February last year, is overpaid. “It’s ridiculous” the president said of Lyash’s $8 million 2019 compensation package.
In point of fact, Lyash’s compensation in running the seventh-largest power company in the country is in the bottom 25% of his peers. The average compensation two years ago was $11 million.
Whether a CEO’s compensation is justified is up to the board, which in private corporations answers to the company’s owners, the stockholders. TVA’s stockholders are the American public, which should be asking the same question as directors: Will this person bring in a profit for the business and its shareholders?
Lyash had continued TVA’s remarkable success in meeting competition by cutting operating costs by nearly $950 million, reducing work force by more than half, increasing the generating capacity of its plants, and developing a plan to meet the energy needs of its customers through this year 2020, while servicing 80,000 square miles of customer base within seven states.
For federally owned corporations like TVA, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Home Loan Banks, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Amtrak and others, the board also serves as a buffer between management of the corporations and their top executives, and the president, to prevent political interference.
“When this crisis is over, I’ll be glad to explain to them the facts about the TVA CEO’s pay, which is lower than other big utilities, and TVA’s rates, which are among the lowest in the country, and the number of federal taxpayer dollars going to TVA, which is zero,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Lyash’s future is entirely up to the TVA board, not the president. What’s “ridiculous” is the president’s suggested $500,000 top salary for the job. President Trump knows better and, heaven knows, this country has bigger issues that need his undivided attention.