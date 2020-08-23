World War II couldn’t stop the Santa Train. Nor could other wars or early winter storms or flooding. As per the motto of the U.S. Postal Service, “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” the Santa Train has stayed its course every year since it began in 1943, from Kentucky to downtown Kingsport.
Thousands line the tracks annually as Santa delivers gifts to folks of all ages, a tradition that we are proud to have helped create.
But then came COVID-19. Mercy, how many times have we all said that? The gifts will still arrive this year, but the Santa Train won’t be delivering them.
Since 2001, gifts have been distributed only at specific stops along the train’s 110-mile route. And each of those stops typically draws hundreds of people who gather well ahead of the train’s arrival. Santa tosses soft items from the rear platform. And his helpers exit the train at each stop to walk among the crowds. They do so to hand out heftier gifts that can’t safely be thrown and also to make the event a more personal experience.
Because of the coronavirus, Santa Train sponsors don’t want to encourage those kinds of crowds this year. So Santa won’t be riding the rails. Instead, members of Team Santa Train will distribute gifts at key Food City locations near the train’s usual route. That will take place on the day the Santa Train would usually run, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, this year Nov. 21.
The decision to go “off track” this year was made after carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewing the CDC’s recommendations for hosting events in 2020, sponsors said. “The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, attendees and the community is always our top priority when we are planning the Santa Train. We decided it was in the best interests of all parties to rethink this year’s event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX.
“We worked closely with our partners and are pleased to be able to provide a safe alternative to the traditional Santa Train that will bring joy and lift spirits during this challenging time.”
“We’ve seen firsthand how special the Santa Train is to this community, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this event safely this year,” said Raymond Stockard, store manager of the North Eastman Road Food City in Kingsport. “Our goal every year is to usher in the holiday season in Appalachia, and it’s now more important than ever that we honor that commitment for these families.”
The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. It was the creation of Flem Dobyns of Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Store and Bill Waddell, former advertising manager of the Kingsport Times News. Dobyns wanted to thank folks in the region who traveled through the mountains to buy products from his store, thus giving birth to one of the region’s most cherished traditions.
More information about the event and gift pickup sites will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. You can also follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.
We hope and pray that by this time next year we can return to the many activities that we traditionally have looked forward to, including the running of the Santa Train, a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration that has its roots planted firmly and proudly in Kingsport.
We will always be honored to have helped bring it about.