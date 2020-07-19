For 32 years, Sheldon Livesay’s ministry has not just overcome every obstacle but continues to thrive, restoring hope, health and opportunity to the Northeast Tennessee region.
When we wrote about a series of mechanical problems with old buses used in Of One Accord’s Lunch Box child feeding program, area residents quickly responded. The program plans to serve about 13,000 meals to children across Hawkins County this summer and has continued despite the transportation problems.
The buses are purchased from school systems, which are required to retire them after 15 years of use. Of One Accord has put another 14 years on two buses, and problems are expected after nearly 30 years of use. Batteries went dead, and alternators and starters had to be replaced.
It didn’t take long for help to arrive. Within three days the ministry received $9,000 in donations to help make up for mechanical costs, and the Hawkins County Board of Education offered to donate two buses it was retiring. There may be some legal issues with that since the system may be required to sell the buses, but that’s being worked on, and we’ve no doubt that one way or another, Of One Accord is getting some new buses.
It is incredible what Livesay has accomplished since 1988 when the Rogersville native was working at a family-owned business and felt the call to do more. He knew the region had a history of chronic poverty, and he felt he was being called to do something about it.
Livesay and his family began to distribute emergency food to persons in need from the bedroom of their home. He recruited others who had a passion for service, and these early pioneers were instrumental in forming Of One Accord Ministry. Within just two years, the ministry incorporated and since has expanded its services into all of Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Livesay set the tone for what Of One Accord is today, a place people call home, an organization rooted in commitment to one another, and a ministry of compassion where extending Jesus’ love is the highest priority. In addition to its lunch program filling in when school is not in session, Of One Accord operates emergency food pantries in Church Hill, Rogersville and Sneedville, providing low-income families and individuals with a stable source of nutrition. It provides home-cooked meals to older adults five days a week.
Its Church Hill Medical Mission delivers medical services to under-served individuals and Good Neighbor Home Repair Program helps individuals who live in substandard housing conditions and homes without plumbing and electricity. A family support center provides tailored, community-based programs with a focus on helping those battling addictions and other problems. And every year Of One Accord provides Christmas parties and gifts for hundreds of children. Three thrift stores sell donated, lightly used clothing and other items, and the ministry partners with religious and other organizations to support an overseas ministry.
It’s an incredible record of achievement for the welfare of the regional community and worthy of your support.
Volunteers are always needed for these many programs, and the ministry promises to find a perfect match for those willing to serve. It’s cash donations that allow this ministry to make neighborhoods more connected, homes more livable and community members healthier by providing services and support to those who need them.
You can donate online at https://www.ofoneaccordministry.org/donate or by mail at 306 E. Main St. (or P.O. Box 207), Rogersville, TN 37857. Or call (423) 921-8044.