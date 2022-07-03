Kingsport is unique for many positive things. For instance, at 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park is the largest city-owned park in the state. The city also operates a water rate system that a consulting firm said is unmatched. But in this case that’s not a positive.
“This is one of the more, truthfully, one of the most complicated rate structures we’ve seen,” said Delaney Ridgely, a consultant with Raftelis, a consulting firm specializing in working with local governments and utilities.
Ridgley made her comments during a presentation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this year.
During that presentation, the firm proposed that the city increase sewer and water rates due to flat revenues and less consumption. The city has done so, raising fees 7.5% for water bills and 13% for sewer bills.
Ridgley also proposed that the city entirely revamp its water rate structure and offered a solution that she said would be more fair and equitable for all existing water customers.
“So, you’re going to fix this?” Alderman Betsy Cooper asked.
“That’s right,” Kingsport Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds replied.
The proposed water rate changes come after the city has had problems with billing over the past several months due to failing water meters across the customer base. Those meters are currently being replaced, but for the future, there could be changes to the rate structure.
Ridgley said there are currently minimum charges by meter size and variations for inside city customers and non-city residents.
“Is this uncommon?” Mayor Pat Shull asked.
Ridgley said minimum charges are not, but to have rates tied to meter size is. She said having varying rates for city and non-city residents is also uncommon.
This rate mishmash results from the city taking over smaller water utilities in the area throughout Kingsport’s history. The variation in rates between city residents and non-city residents was due to it being more complicated to pump water to rural areas.
Ridgley said that the fix will be a standard differential rate for all customers. A minimum 2,000 gallons per month charge would also be dropped. The new structure will be phased in with customers getting 1,500 gallons free of charge for the next two years, then going to a “pure charge” by year three.
The rates would also be easily understandable and could be put on the city’s website and advertised. She said this would be fair to everyone.
At long last, in just a few years, Kingsport will be charging customers only for water they actually use. And as to that water meter problem, that should be fixed by August, but not without some issues.
The city has battled billing problems for more than a year after batteries in several water meters started failing. That led to the city trying several methods to get bills out to customers, but none of those solved the issue of inconsistent billing and delays.
Over the next month or so residents will receive bills for a three-month period. Customers will not be paying more. The charges will simply be divided differently. That will allow the city to catch up and have exact billing charges by August.
Glad that’s fixed.