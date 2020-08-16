The deaths of two pedestrians along Interstate 26 near Kingsport over the past several months are stark reminders to slow down and use caution where work is being performed along highways. One of the victims was picking up trash, and the other was part of a mowing crew.
In March, a Norton woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross the interstate to the median near the Kingsport Welcome Center. She was part of a work release program picking up trash. The victim was wearing a neon green safety vest. No criminal charges have been filed.
On Aug. 4 near the West Stone Drive exit of I-26, a Johnson City man standing beside a mowing crew work truck was struck by a hit-and-run driver. The victim was well off the pavement when a truck allegedly driven by a Knoxville man veered off the road then sideswiped the work truck, also striking the victim. The other member of the work crew was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and was not injured. The driver, who witnesses said fled the scene, was located in Weber City and arrested.
In April, a woman was killed when she was struck twice on I-26 in south Johnson City. The victim was first struck by a pickup truck. The driver immediately stopped and went to check on her, when both were struck by another vehicle.
Given the circumstances of each of these fatal accidents, it seems likely that speed was a factor.
The Governors Highway Safety Association tracks pedestrian traffic fatalities by state. The most recent statistics available show that in 2018, 6,227 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roads, the highest number in nearly three decades. During the 10-year period from 2008 to 2017, the number of pedestrian fatalities increased by 35% from 4,414 deaths in 2008 to 5,977 deaths in 2017. Meanwhile, the combined number of all other traffic deaths declined by 6%.
Roads are not built for pedestrian traffic, certainly not interstates. But work crews are necessary to maintain them, and the Federal Highway Administration reports that over the past 35 years, more than 27,000 individuals have died in accidents that occurred in construction and maintenance work zones.
Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires motorists to move into an adjacent lane of traffic when safe to do so, and slow down, when approaching emergency vehicles including tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles or utility service vehicles. Tennessee was the 30th state to establish a move over law, which creates a safety zone to protect police, firefighters, other emergency personnel, and utility workers. The penalty for violating it is a fine of $500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.
Please be safe when on the highway, and please take care that you keep others safe by driving the speed limit and by slowing down not just for workers but anything that seems out of the ordinary.