There has been a paper mill at 100 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport for more than a century, and after “hundreds of hours of work,” according to City Manager Chris McCartt, there will continue to be.
Kingsport Pulp Mill began business in 1916 and was sold to and reworked by Mead, Willamette, Weyerhauser and finally Domtar, which since 2000 has invested more than $600 million in the plant and is about to spend another $300 million in a transformation of its production capability.
Domtar shut down in April, laying off 304 employees when the pandemic, resulting economic slowdown, and closing of schools and universities affected demand for its paper products. The company announced a three-month closure to “balance paper production with customer demand.” That sparked fears about the company’s long-term future in Kingsport.
But Domtar made a decision to rework the plant, converting its uncoated freesheet manufacturing operation to allow it to enter the linerboard market. Linerboard is a paper used as the flat facings of cardboard. The company looked to the city of Kingsport for help. Fortunately, the company and the city were able to reach an agreement that works for both.
In a huge deal involving moving city parks, the city will forgive 25% of the taxes Domtar would have paid beginning in 2024 and continuing for 14 years. In return, Domtar will provide up to a half million dollars to move the nearby Scott Adams Skate Park — which is property needed for the conversion — to Brickyard Park. Frank Cloud Park will be relocated to an area near the Netherland Inn roundabout, and the city will take possession of Cement Hill, which could become another park. The company will also create a strong vegetative buffer along the Greenbelt and Center Street near Cloud Park.
This level of investment by Domtar shows its commitment to its Kingsport operations and will allow some 160 employees to be recalled when the conversion is complete.
The agreement requires Domtar to maintain a minimum of 140 full-time jobs.
The work will begin this year and last more than two years, bringing some 200 contractors to Kingsport. That means a significant shot in the arm for the local economy right when the city needs it. And when the work is done, Domtar will be delivering an average “local spend” of $130 million.
“I’m glad to keep them here,” said Alderman James Phillips. “No one is happy about losing jobs, but the other outcome could have been much worse.”
“This will certainly assure us they’ll be here for quite some time,” said Alderman Darrell Duncan.
“It took a whole lot of folks to do this,” McCartt said.
City officials, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, state lawmakers and Tennessee Economic and Community Development officials, among others, were in on those negotiations.
Congratulations to Domtar, the city, and all those who worked to bring this deal to a successful conclusion, guaranteeing new investment in the city and saving jobs. Well done all.
Domtar is a well-managed company that gives back in many ways, and we wish it a long and successful future in Kingsport.