Hawkins County Commissioner Jason Roach recently cautioned the County Commission about “gobbling up” funds received from the so-called Baby Doe opioid lawsuit.
Roach said funds previously received from the lawsuit helped bring the county’s budget in line last year. But the county wouldn’t have gotten a dime had the suit never been filed, and shouldn’t be using this unexpected and unbudgeted bonus for normal county operations. Doing so only delays a necessary tax increase created because, as Roach said, “We are outspending our revenue.”
The suit was filed by District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin, Barry Staubus and Dan Armstrong (1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts, respectively) in 2017. Defendants initially included Purdue Pharma L.P. and its related companies; Mallinckrodt PLC; Endo Pharmaceuticals; a pill mill doctor; and other convicted opioid dealers. By the time a $35 million settlement was reached, only Endo remained.
The suit is referred to as the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit after a specific child with neonatal abstinence syndrome was born in the county. That’s a condition caused when a baby withdraws from drugs like opioids that they were exposed to in the womb.
The suit resulted in a settlement of an estimated $21 million to be divided among the counties and cities that signed on as plaintiffs. They are free to do as they please with the money, but local judges want it used to address drug addiction. And the judges are right on target.
We have a critical drug abuse problem in this region, and this money — all of it — should be used to fight it. To that end, five area judges are briefing local government officials on how they would do so. They propose a Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Recovery Center.
The judges have previously briefed Hawkins commissioners on the facility, to be located in a former prison at Roan Mountain. Gov. Bill Lee supports the effort and has caused the space to be leased at $1 a year. A subcommittee of the First Tennessee Development District has been formed to run the center, and each member will be a representative from the entities that contribute their Baby Doe money to the facility.
The subcommittee’s chairman is Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, secretary is Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, and the treasurer is Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.
A cost study was also presented to the commission. The study found that $2.8 million was needed to start the facility, and it will cost $1.8 million per year to keep it running. The judges have submitted for a grant that will provide a one-time contribution of $1 million and a recurring contribution of $1.3 million. Baby Doe money from contributing entities and the grant should be sufficient to operate the facility.
This facility is desperately needed. It will save lives, and each party to the suit should support it fully.
As we said earlier, none of this money should be used as a one-time fix for operating budget deficits.