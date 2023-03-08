Kingsport school board Vice President Todd Golden’s advice to Jacki Wolfe, the district’s director of special education, should be emblazoned over the entrance to the district’s board room: “Ignore the federal Department of Education” — to the extent possible.

The U.S. Constitution does not provide for a federal department of education, much less a federal role in education or a cabinet-level secretary. There is not a single mention of education in the Constitution because it is a state and local responsibility, including establishing schools and colleges, developing curricula and determining requirements for graduation.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.