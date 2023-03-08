Kingsport school board Vice President Todd Golden’s advice to Jacki Wolfe, the district’s director of special education, should be emblazoned over the entrance to the district’s board room: “Ignore the federal Department of Education” — to the extent possible.
The U.S. Constitution does not provide for a federal department of education, much less a federal role in education or a cabinet-level secretary. There is not a single mention of education in the Constitution because it is a state and local responsibility, including establishing schools and colleges, developing curricula and determining requirements for graduation.
Why shouldn’t the federal government be involved in education? Because it stands in direct opposition to the liberty the country was founded on. The Department of Education requires unquestioned obedience, acceptance of authority, and dependency. That’s why President Ronald Reagan called for the total elimination of the department as well as severe cutbacks in the federal role in education.
It is because of federal intervention into an area where it has no business that Golden was prompted to offer his advice. Wolfe was advising the board of a federal push to force special education students to take Algebra II. The federal change, which went into effect last fall after the 2022-23 school year had started, has no direct impact on the local district. But it puts the state out of compliance with the U.S. Department of Education and could lead Tennessee to mandate what the federal government is suggesting.
Wolfe said special education students generally take two classes of Algebra I and two classes of geometry, fulfilling the required four math credits for a Tennessee high school diploma. However, the federal government is pushing for all special ed students to take Algebra II, as well as those pursuing alternative academic diplomas geared more toward career technical education, formerly known as vocational.
Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton said the federal change is moving some lawmakers and others at the state level toward adjusting the approved Tennessee graduation pathway to match the federal change. This comes even as states continue to eliminate Algebra II except where required by students in science and engineering studies.
Only 12 out of the 50 U.S. states require Algebra II for high school graduation. Tennessee is among them, Virginia is not. It would appear that the vast majority of states don’t believe Algebra II is fundamental to achieving success in life.
Algebra focuses on solving and graphing equations and inequalities, useful skills, while Algebra 2 covers exponential and logarithmic equations, inequalities, graphs, matrices, polynomials and radical expressions, quadratic equations, logarithmic expressions, probability and trigonometry.
It is much more difficult than algebra or geometry, especially for students who lack ability. Nor is it a necessary tool to succeed in life.
The feds have no business telling local schools what they should or should not teach. But they force districts to comply by controlling the purse strings to billions of dollars in federal aid to schools. Education decisions should be made by parents and educators at the local level, not by unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.