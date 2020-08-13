It’s undoubtedly been the craziest year of our lifetimes. It has been a fitting backdrop for a primary election that saw local incumbents and a political dynasty dismissed, and a split ticket that will send a woman to Congress representing Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, though she’ll not be the first.
It was an election many may be glad to forget, having been bombarded by mailers, TV and radio commercials, Facebook ads, phone messages and signs dotting the countryside in one of the most contested congressional primary races in memory as well as a bitter contest between two U.S. Senate candidates. There were few campaign ads staking out positions. Rather, candidates tried to outdo each other in their devotion to God and Trump and how good a shot they were.
There was no major state issue with which to explain the trouncing of state House incumbents.
Builder Tim Hicks punished four-term incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, in the District 6 Republican primary with 57% of the vote. The oddsmakers no doubt had Van Huss easily winning a fifth term, but it may be that Hicks just out-campaigned him. Hicks ran on the theme of a “fresh start,” an appealing message in more respects than just politics. Then too, Hicks’ father served for two terms in the same district.
But how to explain Rebecca Alexander burying incumbent state Rep. Matthew Hill in the 7th District with 63% of the vote? With no Democratic opponent, she’s elected. Ms. Alexander kicked off her campaign saying, “Let me just say for the record, I am not a politician. No one in our immediate family has ever run for political office.” She has a solid resume, but Hill has been a state representative for 16 years and was not expected to lose his seat.
Hill and his brother Timothy, who gave up his state House seat of eight years in a failed bid for Congress, have long been a politically dominant force in Northeast Tennessee. That has come to an end, at least until the next election cycle.
With a whopping 15 candidates, the U.S. House 1st District race was seen as Timothy Hill’s to lose. And he did so because he and Rusty Crowe, state senator for 30 years, split the ticket with about 14,900 votes each to the benefit of Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger, who won with just over 17,100 votes.
If history is even the slightest indication, Harshbarger will have no problem defeating a Democratic opponent Nov. 3. A Democrat has not held this seat since 1881. Stranger things have already happened this election year, but a Harshbarger loss in November would be something north of shocking.
Also to her credit, she self-funded her campaign with more than $1.3 million and overcame blistering attack ads. She would be the first woman to hold the seat, except for Louise Reece, who in the ’60s finished the term of her late husband, B. Carroll Reece.
There were fumes emanating from one of the nastiest races in recent Tennessee history to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander. Bill Hagerty, endorsed by President Trump, largely ignored Nashville physician Manny Sethi for most of the campaign until back-and-forth attacks opened up and never slowed down.
Hagerty claimed Sethi could not be trusted to defend the American flag, consistently mispronouncing his name as Set-ee as if to remind voters of the physician’s Indian heritage.
Sethi linked Hagerty to the Black Lives Matter movement and referred to him as “Mitt Romney’s guy.” Hagerty won, but with not much of which to be proud.
Congratulations to the winners. And congratulations to all who stepped forth as candidates. Now, let’s get those signs picked up.