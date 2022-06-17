As construction of the West Gate residential development continues, folks are buying and moving into beautiful new homes as the last nail is pounded. Ninety single-family homes will be built, along with two- and three-bedroom townhouses.
Despite the striking view of Bays Mountain from West Gate, what will be Brickyard Village will offer more amenities and should attract even greater interest as work continues on the Model City’s housing boom of more than 2,500 units. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently heard updates on that project, plus the Main Street rebuild.
“Both of these projects are close to fruition,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCart said.
City staff told the BMA that Brickyard Park would advance with approval of a tax increment financing proposal, or TIF. Meanwhile, the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization must approve funding for the Main Street project, which will greatly improve one of the city’s major corridors.
Brickyard Village plans include 386 apartments, townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes. Once completed, the large residential area, which will include a venue area, pond, community center and a pedestrian walkway to downtown, could become a boon to the city’s central business district.
When Kingsport first acquired the old General Shale property, it was considered for industrial use. But almost five years ago amidst strong demand, the concept of a housing development emerged for the old industrial site.
“From day one, when we talked about downtown redevelopment, we asked, ‘How do you put feet on the street?’ ” McCart said. “This puts feet on the street.”
Once built, Brickyard should bring in an estimated $1.45 million annually in property taxes.
This may lead to one of the biggest growth spurts in Kingsport’s history. From 1920 to 1930, the city grew 109%; over the next decade, 21%, then 36% to 1960 and 21% to 1970. In the next decade there was no growth, but from 1980 to 1990 came 14% growth, then 24% to 2000, only 7% to 2010, but over the past decade, 13%. Every day, throughout the pandemic, on average two new families have moved to Kingsport. In April alone, 79 new families from 21 states arrived.
The city has come a long way from being known in 1787 as Salt Lick. First chartered in 1822, Kingsport became an important shipping port on the Holston River. Goods originating for many miles around from the surrounding countryside were loaded onto barges for the journey downriver to the Tennessee River at Knoxville.
Re-chartered in 1917, Kingsport was an early example of a “model city.” Part of it was designed by city planner and landscape architect John Nolen, who organized the town into areas for commerce, churches, housing and industry. It was among the first municipalities to adopt a city manager form of government to professionalize the operations of city departments. It developed its school system based on a model promoted by Columbia University.
With a recent history of strong, forward-thinking mayors and aldermen, Kingsport is growing rapidly.
Today, the city has 35 neighborhoods and six redevelopment districts and despite inflation is charging ahead even as it maintains its character.