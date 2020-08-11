Created in 1933 to develop the Tennessee River and its tributaries for navigation, flood control and power generation, the Tennessee Valley Authority is the largest U.S. public power company. TVA has 29 hydroelectric dams, plus an additional 21 dams, under its control, stretching from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.
That’s a lot of real estate to manage, including Boone Lake, the TVA system’s most-used lake before the drawdown for dam repairs. Boone has a huge watershed for its size, spanning over 600 square miles and with more than 600 streams and tributaries that feed into it.
But neither the TVA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers nor any other agency of government is charged specifically with keeping Boone Lake clean. Because of that void, the Boone Lake Association was formed in 1983 to collect and dispose of trash and debris from the lake. That includes logs, limbs and a large amount of junk — including tires and appliances — that people intentionally throw into the lake, all of which create potential hazards to those using the lake for recreational purposes.
The association operates solely through contributions and the dues of members, who work throughout the year using boats to pick up by hand and net ever-increasing surface trash. It’s a huge job, and last year the association asked for help.
It wants to purchase two catamaran basket skimmers, which will make the job much easier. They cost $125,000 each. TVA asked Washington County and Johnson City to split the cost of one such device and Sullivan County and its cities to fund another.
Johnson City and Washington County quickly ponied up the money to buy one skimmer, and the Sullivan County Commission also recently came through, voting to give the association $62,500 to fund half the cost of the second skimmer. Commissioners said the spending is justified based on the economic impact the lake has on the county, and all commissioners present voted in support of the campaign.
The resolution noted the association anticipates an increase in floating debris as the lake refills after completion of repairs to Boone Dam.
Former Johnson City Mayor Tom McKee, an attorney volunteering his services to the association, said the cost sharing among communities demonstrates cooperation and regionalism. “If there is one aspect of regionalism, it is Boone Lake,” McKee said.
McKee said the association is not equipped to deal with the debris and vegetation problems likely to emerge when water levels rise following the dam’s repair. He said the nature of the debris is unbelievable and could create serious navigation and safety problems. “By supporting the Boone Lake Association, you will be protecting yourself from a liability standpoint,” McKee told county commissioners.
With the county’s contribution in hand, the association awaits the cities of Bristol and Kingsport to bring this much-needed project to completion. Because of the lake’s economic impact, we urge those cities to get on board.