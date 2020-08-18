Most couldn’t imagine taking the family dog that trusts and loves us out in the night and abandoning it, even tying it off so that it cannot follow us back home. But that’s what someone did to Oakley.
And then came a thunderstorm to further terrorize the Labrador mix, which ran its paws bloody trying to escape torment. What a horrible and unnecessary ordeal to put an animal through.
It may be that the man who tied Oakley to a post at the Hawkins County Humane Society parking lot recently is among those trying to cope with the loss of a job due to the pandemic, unable to buy food for a pet much less feed a family. If so, shame on him for treating his dog this way rather than visiting the shelter during normal hours to explain the situation.
The folks at the shelter would have understood and taken Oakley in to try to find him a home. It wouldn’t have been the first animal surrendered to the shelter under these circumstances.
The shelter has a camera covering its parking lot, and it captured the individual tying Oakley to a pole and driving off, with Oakley trying to follow his family home only to be yanked back by the rope. Said shelter manager Sandy Behnke, “Also in viewing the video, we noticed the hard rain that fell that night. It would not have bothered us if he would have tied him where there was shelter, like by the back or front door, but there was nowhere for this baby to get out of the weather.”
Our story on this incident at timesnews.net has video showing the car and the man who left Oakley. If you recognize this individual, please call your local law enforcement agency. Society has determined that it will not tolerate such animal abuse and has put in place laws to punish it.
We were happy to report that this story has a happy ending. A woman saw the story and took her daughter, who needed an emotional support animal (ESA), to the shelter to meet Oakley, and it was love at first sight. Since being adopted, Oakley has already become a registered ESA.
Shelter staff believe Oakley is between 1 to 3 years of age, and undoubtedly the experience of being left at the shelter overnight was traumatic. But he’s doing very well in adapting to his new home, and his paws are healing.
There’s nothing shameful in asking for help for an animal you cannot afford to care for. That’s why we have shelters. But the charities and organizations that rely on our donations also need help.
For many, their ability to raise funds has been severely impacted by the pandemic even as, with animal shelters, more animals are being taken in.
If you can provide a home for a cat or a dog, please visit your local shelter. If you can’t, consider a donation if you’re able. They need every penny they can get right now.