A world of difference exists between a politician and a statesman. While a statesman may have to utilize politics to achieve certain goals, conscience drives decision-making, not personal aspirations or fever-raising antics.
Northeast Tennessee needs a statesman in Congress, not a pure politician. The 1st Congressional District needs a representative who will fight for improvement for its citizens, not someone caught up in the political rancor dividing this nation.
We believe the candidate with the most potential to fill that role is Steve Darden.
Darden has a long track record of statesmanship and civic- minded principles, dating back to even before he first entered public office as a member of the Johnson City Commission in 2001. He has accumulated countless hours of community service as a volunteer, youth sports coach and board member.
During his 10 years on the City Commission, including two as mayor, Darden demonstrated the leadership skills and vision necessary to move the city ahead. Darden was among those responsible for the city’s flooding mitigation efforts, the revitalization of downtown and the development of the city’s premier park, Founders Park. He set the course for advances in one of the city’s main corridors and advocated improvements to Interstate 26.
And like the current national situation, the Johnson City Commission was bitterly divided for much of his tenure. Yet Darden was an agent of progress in the face of those divisions.
His experience as an attorney with Hunter, Smith, Davis Attorneys at Law — a firm that was involved in the drafting of the founding documents for the city of Kingsport — and as a tough, but fair, negotiator makes him the right choice to fight through the politics in Washington to develop policy that is good for both the nation and the people of this district. He will not be intimidated or overwhelmed in the swamp. He seems grounded in the traditional conservative principles of his family and his community, not allegiance to outsiders.
Perhaps most importantly, Darden has shown himself to be a reasoned man who maintains the disposition necessary to represent the 1st District with the dignity, fortitude and sense of honor the office deserves.
The Kingsport Times News endorses Steve Darden for Congress in Thursday’s Republican primary and the general election Nov. 3.
Hicks for Tennessee House District 6
The Kingsport Times News endorses Tim Hicks for the 6th District seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The district has been grossly underrepresented in Nashville for 15 years. Hicks seems ready to change that. Any Republican the district sends to Nashville would check the political boxes that drive conservative voters, but Hicks has the better perspective on what it takes to move life forward here.
His focuses on infrastructure, education, job readiness and addiction treatment demonstrate a keen awareness of what the district needs in the years ahead. As a local businessman, he is well-suited to work his way through the financial challenges facing the state from the COVID-19 economic turndown.
The Times News recommends a vote for Hicks in Thursday’s Republican primary and the general election Nov. 3.