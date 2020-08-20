Science is a methodology, a way to solve problems and discover facts. Science does not speak or vote, and it doesn’t formulate policy. So, what does it mean if we say a politician is “ignoring science”?
When scientists seek an answer, they formulate a hypothesis — an educated guess. Then they design experiments to test the hypothesis. If the hypothesis turns out to be true, something has been learned. If not, scientists try a different hypothesis and test it.
Experiments are published and reviewed by fellow scientists. If there are challenges, doubts or proposed modifications, the hypotheses and experiments are re-done. Science is an exhausting but thorough process, often requiring many tries before a set of cohesive and consistent answers are obtained.
When seeking facts to support a decision, a leader does not take a poll of every adult within shouting distance and average the answers. Nor should one ask only the people most likely to provide the hoped-for answer. Knowledge matters, and that is why scientists are often asked for advice. They are practiced at a methodology that delivers meaningful answers. Answers that survive scientific publication and review are more likely to be correct than any one person’s opinion.
U.S. presidents are surrounded by a vast number of experts with deep knowledge. People like Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example. Fauci wrote the book on pandemics and infectious disease; he published hundreds of articles in refereed journals. His work is known and respected globally.
Fauci disagreed with Trump regarding when businesses and schools can be reopened from coronavirus shutdowns without negative consequences. Fauci is not against reopening, but he concludes society must first reduce the rate of new infections to a manageable level.
Here is Fauci’s logic: If you join a pod of 25 random people (e.g., students in a classroom, or co-workers in your office) with an 8.5% positivity rate (Northeast Tennessee’s current rate), what is the probability your pod would be free of infected people? That is easily calculated: only 11%. That means that out of 100 such groups, only 11 would be expected to be safe; the other 89 would potentially spread virus.
However, if the population’s infection rate is low, say 3%, and you assemble in smaller pods of 10 people, you have a 74% chance of being in an infection-free pod.
Fauci’s point is: 74% is much better odds than 11%. Lower the infection rate, keep groups small, then use testing and tracing to limit outbreaks, use masks and social distancing. It is not rocket science.
Some politicians don’t like this logic. Like everyone, they want to grow the economy now. But the economy won’t grow if people are getting sick and dropping like flies, or subject to repeated quarantines.
Young people don’t often get seriously ill from coronavirus, but they do get sick, and the long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown. Ten- to 19-year-olds are as effective as adults at spreading coronavirus to families and friends. Pregnant women, and the 47% of Americans with pre-existing conditions, are especially susceptible to severe illness.
Enter Dr. Scott Atlas. He gets himself interviewed on Fox News, where he echoes Trump’s desire to immediately open schools and the economy. He gets appointed as a White House coronavirus adviser. Never mind Atlas is not an infectious disease specialist (he is trained to read diagnostic images). Atlas argues it is OK to reopen schools and sports and let the kids get infected. Kids may infect and kill their parents or grandparents, but — full steam ahead!
Atlas will be used as a counterweight to Fauci’s arguments, which have been tested over years, through several pandemics. Fauci’s proven hypothesis is: As a society we must get the infection rate down before our society can function properly. While Granny is freshly buried and Dad is intubated in an ICU, people don’t go shopping at the mall, moms will not send kids to school, and crickets will be the noisiest thing at baseball stadiums.
Like an oil slick, sycophants ooze to the surface. Trump’s new buddy, Atlas, will lubricate Trump’s plan to circumvent the bitter medicine of discipline. Atlas will get his 15 minutes of fame, and Trump will have a fall guy when the bodies get counted.
Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands.