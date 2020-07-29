I have noted in the Republican primary that a number of the candidates to succeed Phil Roe as our congressional representative in Washington, D.C., find it necessary to proclaim they are “Christians,” as if their religious belief is a criteria for service in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In that context the July/August issue of “The Church & State,” a publication of the Americans United for Separation of Church and State, contains two articles by Rob Boston, “A Message from George Washington” and “The Faith of Our (Founding) Father.”
The two articles should be required reading for those who seek public office and find it necessary to proclaim that they are “Christian.”
Our U.S. Constitution, Article VI, bans religious qualifications for federal office. That includes members of Congress.
Our Tennessee Constitution in Article 1, Section 3, states in more precise terms: “That all men have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own conscience ... no preference shall ever be given by law to any religious establishment or mode of worship.”
Article 1, Section 4 provides: “That no ... religious test, other than an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and of this State shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under this state.”
From the foregoing constitutions of the United States and this state, Christians though they be the majority among the citizens in such entities, may practice their particular faith, but not to the exclusion of other citizens’ beliefs.
In the first of Rob Boston’s articles he quotes George Washington’s letter of Aug. 21, 1790, to the Hebrew Congregation (Congregation Yeshuat Israel or Touro Synagogue) in Newport, Rhode Island.
The letter by Washington was a response to remarks to Washington on his presidential visit to Newport on Aug. 15, 1790. Upon his arrival in Newport, Moses Seixas, warden of the Touro Synagogue — it had no rabbi at the time — presented Washington with an address that welcomed the president to the city and addressed religious freedom through the eyes of the American Jewish community.
At the time a number of the former 13 colonies, Massachusetts and Connecticut in particular, had enjoyed an official state-sponsored church.
Rhode Island, founded by Baptist minister Roger Williams, did not.
Williams left Massachusetts in part due to the Bay State’s support of an official church by both the law and tax dollars.
In his response, Washington wrote: “the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who lie under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens in giving it on all occasions their effective support.”
In conclusion Washington wrote: “It would be inconsistent with the frankness of my character not to avow ... May the children of the stock of Abraham who dwell in this land continue to merit and enjoy the goodwill of the other inhabitants — while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make him afraid.”
We as a nation recognize multiple religious denominations. Hopefully those individuals will practice their faith without utilizing that faith as an endorsement for elective public service in lieu of their private and public character.