As Mayor Pat Shull reminds us, Kingsport has consolidated information about the city on a single webpage which can be found at kingsporttn.gov/info.

“Even though we’re living in the Information Age, sometimes finding the latest and most accurate information can be a struggle,” Shull said. The city has collected all of its top information resources on that single page, where you will find answers to questions about city programs, activities, services and initiatives along with the city’s top five resources to keep residents and visitors up to date about what’s going on in the Model City.

