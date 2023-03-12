As Mayor Pat Shull reminds us, Kingsport has consolidated information about the city on a single webpage which can be found at kingsporttn.gov/info.
“Even though we’re living in the Information Age, sometimes finding the latest and most accurate information can be a struggle,” Shull said. The city has collected all of its top information resources on that single page, where you will find answers to questions about city programs, activities, services and initiatives along with the city’s top five resources to keep residents and visitors up to date about what’s going on in the Model City.
And if you don’t know how to ask about what you might be looking for, just ask KingBot, a virtual assistant that pops up on the page. “Ask me a question in your own words,” it says. Examples of things it can assist with include accessing online tools, the ConnectKingsport app, available services in your neighborhood, questions about code enforcement, or facility information.
The top five resources for information about Kingsport as found on the page are:
• Kingsporttn.gov: the main website for the city of Kingsport and your first stop when searching for information about services and facilities, everything from paying utility bills and property taxes, applying for a building permit, locating a park or playground and determining when your garbage will be collected.
• Kingsport Alerts Facebook Page: this social media page provides the latest news and updates on special events, construction projects, traffic alerts, road closures and when city offices and facilities will be closed. Residents, visitors and businesses are encouraged to follow the page and be in the know when their new favorite program or activity is taking place.
• ConnectKingsport app: no smartphone would be complete without the ConnectKingsport app installed. With this easy-to-use app, residents can quickly report any non-emergency issue in town, from potholes to blown streetlights to roadside litter to missed garbage collection. Download the app from your phone’s app store and be sure to enable push notifications for timely updates.
• BMA Highlights Newsletter: the best way to know what the Board of Mayor and Aldermen votes on every month is to sign up for this Newsletter. Go to kingsporttn.gov and at the bottom of the page enter your email address. Following each BMA meeting, you’ll receive an email newsletter containing the meeting highlights, vote tallies, project updates and more.
• This is Kingsport: a fun and well-organized website chock full of information about events and activities taking place in the Model City. The site includes a community calendar, downtown updates, links to shopping and dining establishments as well as our own “Stories to Tell” blog. Sign up for free email or text updates today.