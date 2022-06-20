Admittedly, not everyone loves baseball. Many loudly and proudly proclaim, “It’s boring.”
If that’s your belief, we’d invite you to attend a Kingsport Axmen game. As of this writing, the Axmen sported 12 wins against just three losses, and one of those goes on the books as a loss because of a strange, nonsensical tie-breaker rule the Appalachian League has in place. (Let’s hope the league comes to its senses before next season and trashes that idea.)
The Axmen are an explosive baseball team with solid players — both offensively and defensively — up and down the lineup. They hit for placement and power. They’re smart baserunners.
And their pitching? Well, it’s not too darn shabby, either. Those guys know how to make opposing players look foolish.
All of that talent scattered around the field and throughout the dugout appears to be missing just one thing: egos. This group of talented young men epitomizes the best meaning of “team.” They play together. They play as one strong unit. They celebrate one another, and on those rare occasions when it has been needed, they console one another.
These guys have two other common traits, too. They love playing baseball and they love having fun.
That fun translates to a great night at the ballpark for the fans. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they are winning at an impressive clip!
Appy League and Axmen leadership have fielded an entertaining Kingsport team in 2022. Each game features different promotions — many new this year — every game to make the fan experience better than ever.
So, if you’re a die-hard baseball fan or even just a casual fan, head out to Hunter Wright Stadium to see your Axmen play. The first game on their next home stand is Tuesday, June 21. They’re an exciting, fun team to watch and the experience is second-to-none in the league.