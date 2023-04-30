In response to two editorials published by the Times News within the past week regarding Sullivan County’s effort to establish what is commonly called a hotel/motel tax:
Our primary goal is to create a new revenue stream, without taxing our residents and property owners, to help further grow tourism and the sales tax dollars tourism brings. Our proposal does not take money from the cities of Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee, which have for years benefitted from their own hotel/motel tax rates of 7% and 5% respectively.
The editorials were quick to point out Sullivan County, outside the cities, is currently without hotels. They failed to point out more than 500 short-term rental units operate in nonincorporated Sullivan County, and those are not now subject to any occupancy tax.
Speaking to local officials on a visit here, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Mark Ezell pointed out if you’re not collecting this revenue, your county is being left behind, and it would be a dereliction of duties not to collect it. The hotel/motel tax is the correct method, under state law, to do so.
Per state law, Sullivan County may only use hotel/motel tax revenues on tourism and tourism development. The new revenue could help move some county spending (to nonprofit tourism-related organizations including parks in Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport). Otherwise, it will allow us to promote and improve tourist attractions outside the cities — and continue to partner with the cities and others who promote tourism in the cities, the county and the region.
Sponsors of the resolution to levy a county tax, and county staff, have researched the issue for several months. The topic isn’t new. A similar proposal was briefly considered by the commission three years ago. Two years ago, the Tennessee General Assembly adopted Public Chapter 496. It changed the procedure for how cities and counties in the state can levy a hotel/motel tax.
In answer to our questions, state officials have assured us our current proposal is within the guidelines of PC 496.
Prior to writing and introducing the resolution for a new county hotel/motel tax, sponsors sought out community leaders and business owners in all parts of the county, including with the cities of Bristol and Kingsport. When we encountered questions and concerns, we listened and continue to try and answer and address them.
Again, our goal is to help grow tourism across Sullivan County. We have received positive feedback, to date, from leaders and tourism officials in Bristol.
Some Kingsport officials have been slightly more skeptical and concerned. We have met them with nothing but our willingness to consider their viewpoint, and our openness to compromise and find common ground. This flexibility and cooperation is not required to implement the occupancy tax. But it has been embraced by county officials working on this effort, all of whom desire cooperation for the common good.
Work sessions are just that. They are for discussion. In public, as it should be, of proposed resolutions.
The “chaos” described by one editorial was simply the result of invited scrutiny through the public comment process, when incorrect information was shared by one representative from another entity in the county.
It was, perhaps, misinterpretation of the relatively recent change to state law.
Due to that misinformation, sponsors of the resolution chose to recheck the county’s research. Votes are not permitted at work sessions, and the sponsors’ intent from the get-go was to leave this resolution on “first reading.” For those that don’t know, that means it doesn’t come for a discussion or vote until the following month. The county has not tried to rush this issue through.
We continue to meet with stakeholders in the cities and in the county. We are encouraged by our combined efforts to collaborate and cooperate to refine our original proposal to one most palatable to all. And for the record, these meetings have included no more than one voting member of any elected body.
Amendments to the original resolution are being drafted. One will reduce the county’s proposed rate to 2% within the city of Kingsport. Another will guarantee the county will reimburse the cities for any documented loss in annual hotel/motel tax revenues, compared to the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. The city’s audit shows Kingsport received $2.04 million from its 7% hotel/motel tax that fiscal year. And that was a peak for the 10-year period that began with fiscal year 2013, when the total for Kingsport was $1.5 million.
Sullivan County Commissioner Zane Vanover (District 6) is lead sponsor of the resolution to levy a county hotel/motel tax.