This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. This week, our readers voted 64% in favor of option one, hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap, while option two had 27% and option three had 9%. Seems like Gen. Reader is ready to fight and is in no mood to fall back and play it safe.
Let’s head to the battlefield and see how things play out.
General, I have sent your orders to Gen. William H.L. Wallace, commanding the 2nd Division, and Gen. Stephen Hurlbut, commanding the 4th Division.
Gen. William Wallace is closest and replied he will send his cavalry to the left to relieve Gen. Benjamin Prentiss’ 6th Division cavalry and have the rest of his division head along the road to our right to fill the gap between Gen. John McClernand’s 1st Division and William T. Sherman’s 5th Division.
Sorry to say general, but there is still no word on Gen. Lew Wallace and the 3rd Division. Let us hope he arrives in time to help. Gen. Don Carlos Buell and the Army of the Ohio should be here sometime tonight, I hope. But for right now, I fear we are outnumbered.
McClernand’s cavalry is falling back to the line and digging in with the infantry while his artillery, along with Prentiss’ 6th Division artillery, is about to open on the Rebels charging at us. Things are about to get hot general. Sorry you missed breakfast.
Rider coming in general, message from Gen. Sherman. His cavalry has spotted a corps commander. They say it’s Gen. Leonidas Polk. He says other than that, everything has been quite on the right since they fell back to the crossroads and dug in.
The Rebels are advancing. McClernand’s and Printess’ artillery are about to open fire. Would you like some cotton for your ears?
General, look at what’s coming down the road. It’s the 2nd Division. Gen. William Wallace says his cavalry has already deployed to the left to join Prentiss’ cavalry and his troops are marching on to close the gap in the line between us and Sherman on the right. He is detaching his artillery to support us here. He says it looks like we will need it more than he will in the woods.
Here come the Rebels, general! They just keep pouring out of the woods across the field. There is a full corps at least. The artillery is giving them hell as they cross the field.
General, rider has come in from 2nd Division’s cavalry. He says they scouted out from our lines on the left and spotted two Rebel corps commanders, Gen. John C. Breckinridge and Gen. Braxton Bragg. Sir, that means there are two corps right in front of us. He also said that is seems the Rebels’ right flank is in the air. They rode further out after spotting the corps commanders and didn’t run into any enemy.
General, good news! Gen. Hurlbut and the 4th Division have arrived. The cavalry messenger said he will act as guide and lead them to the left of the line.
General, a runner from Gen. McClernand reports that the Rebels are massing artillery at the tree line and are deploying cavalry to charge along with the infantry. It looks like they are going to try and break our line here.
Another runner, sir. Second Division has filled the gap and dug in. They report our line is solid and they are taking some light gun fire from Rebels in the woods, but nothing serious.
Here come the Rebels. Wave after wave charging this way. Our artillery is opening with double-shotted canister and tearing them apart. They’re still coming! Now they are in rifle range and our men are opening on them. Is your pistol loaded? I fear you may need it.
Odd general, while the Rebels in front of McClernand’s division are attacking, the ones in front of Printess’ division are just standing at the wood line as if they are waiting for orders. Printess has turned his artillery to support us. Hurlbut’s 4th Division artillery has unlimbered next to them and opened fire as well. The Rebels are being torn apart in front of us.
General, rider coming in. It’s the messenger from 2nd Division’s cavalry. He seems to be laughing.
The rider reports that 2nd Division’s cavalry joined with 6th Division’s cavalry and rode around behind the enemy for “fun” and attacked an artillery battery heading to the front and then ran into Gen. Breckinridge and his staff and sent them running as well. He says they’re doing all they can to mess with the Rebels and having a good time doing it.
General, here comes a runner. It’s a message from Gen. Hurlbut. He has deployed his 4th Division along the road the cavalry has been using to ride behind the enemy. He says his men are in the woods on the Rebel’s right flank. He says give him the word and he will attack.
Tempting, isn’t it general? It’s 1 p.m. now so there is maybe four hours of daylight left. But we haven’t heard anything from Gen. Lew Wallace and his 3rd Division and Gen. Buell and his army won’t begin to arrive until midnight or later, so if we attack, we’ll be attacking a bigger force.
Well general, how bold are you? What are your orders?
Option One — A rolling attack
The Rebels on our far right are in disarray thanks to the cavalry attack on their general. The Rebels in front of us have been beaten up in their unsupported attack and the Rebels on our right seem to be scattered in the woods. Let’s doing a rolling attack. Have Hurlbut and the 4th Division charge into the Rebels right flank. Then have Printess’ 6th Division join in as the attack moves in front of them and then McClernand’s 1st Division join the charge when it reaches them and so on down the line. We’ll roll up the Rebel army and Sherman can chase them all the way to Corinth.
Option Two — A full assault
The Rebels are battered and in disarray or scattered. But if Hurlbut attacks with his division alone the Rebels could concentrate on him and destroy him in the open. We all attack at 2 p.m. so the Rebels can’t focus on a single point. We may be attacking a larger force, but surprise will be on our side.
Option Three — Wait for Gen. Buell’s army and your missing division
It is tempting, but we really don’t know how big of a force is out there. Yes, we know that there is at least three corps in front of us. But Corinth was rumored to be garrisoned by possibly five corps. We may give up the advantage of our strong defensive position only to be caught out in the open by a larger force. I think it’s wiser if we hold our strong position and wait for the arrival of Gen. Buell and his army. And send out another scout to find Gen. Lew Wallace and his 3rd Division!