This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You will play the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield. You will then be given three plans of action. Head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the plan you think is best. Voting closes on Saturday afternoon. Ned will fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back on Wednesday with an update of the battle and new plans of action.
Let us begin.
General, you are ordered to take your army, currently holding the captured Fort Donelson near Nashville, up the Tennessee River to Pittsburg Landing near the Tennessee-Mississippi line. There you will wait for the arrival of Gen. Don Carlos Buell and his Army of the Ohio. You will take charge of the combined forces and attack the Confederate Army defending the rail junctions located at Corinth, Mississippi, disrupting the Rebel’s rail lines. You should not bring on a general engagement with the enemy until Gen. Buell arrives with his forces.
— Maj. Gen. Henry Halleck, commanding all Federal forces in the Western Theater.
Good morning general, welcome to Pittsburg Landing. Hope you didn’t get too wet in the scattered showers we’re having. But you know what they say, April showers bring May flowers.
We currently have three divisions already on the field with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s 5th division, with artillery and a brigade of cavalry, out front and camped on the Corinth Road just past the local church. I believe the church’s name is Shiloh. Camped behind him along the same road is Gen. John McClernand’s 1st division, also with artillery and a brigade of cavalry.
Gen. Benjamin Prentiss’ 6th division, with artillery and cavalry, is camped on a parallel road which will intersect a few miles beyond the church. He’s not too far from McClernand’s division though.
Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd division, with artillery and cavalry, disembarked at Crumps Landing and is marching this way. I pray he has a good map, or he could end up marching to Corinth without ever finding us. If he follows the River Road, he will cross the bridge at Snake Creek not too far from where Owl Creek flows into it.
Two other divisions, the 4th and 2nd, are still waiting to come ashore at the landing.
Gen. Buell is marching his forces from Nashville and should be arriving tomorrow.
General, with the rain we have been having things are a bit swampy in places around here. On our right to the north, we have Owl Creek flowing into Snake Creek and there’s swamps and flooding all along that area. On our left to the south is Lick Creek and it’s flooded as well. The Tennessee River is at our back, and it’s up also.
Speaking of the river, we have two gunboats patrolling out there, the Tyler and the Lexington.
Well general, that’s about all there is, not much happening right now. Do you want to set up your headquarters here at the landing or down the road in the woods. Or would you prefer to ride out and inspect the troops in the field.
What are your orders general?
Option One — Stay with current situation
Set-up headquarters at the landing so I can supervise the arriving forces and meet with Buell when he arrives. Have the divisions on the field stay camped where they are. We’ll wait for the arrival of Gen. Buell’s forces and then move towards Corinth when we unite.
Option Two — Set-up closer to the front
I will catch-up and establish headquarters near the 1st division. This will put me in the middle of the column where I can communicate with Sherman at the front and the landing. This will make it easier to coordinate the move towards Corinth when Buell arrives.
Option Three — Get organized
I’m riding out there! I’m not happy with any of this! Sherman, McClernand and Prentiss are way too far from the landing and could run into enemy patrols, alerting them to our presents. Wallace is who knows where. This will not do. Have the three divisions fall back to a position on Purdy Road east of that church you pointed out. Have them set-up their camps on the north side of the road and we will use the open fields on the south side of the road for drills until Buell’s full army gets here. Have the cavalry fan out towards Corinth to watch for Rebels and have sentries along the road to direct newly arriving forces to the location. My headquarters will be there. Also, send out a scout to find out where the 3rd division is.