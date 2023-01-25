Option One — Make sure all units are fully resupplied for tomorrow’s fight. Have Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division join Sherman on our right and extend the line toward Corinth. Have Gen. Buell march his army along the road on our left and hook in behind the Confederates to cut off any hope of retreat.
This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield, and then you will vote at www.timesnews.net/opinion/columns for one of three options.
The voting was tied between Option One and Option Two leading up to this week’s episode until a flurry of votes on Saturday gave Option One — a rolling attack— 56% of the votes while Option Two — a full assault — received 33% of the vote and Option Three — wait for Gen. Buell and his army — received 11%. Time to head to the battlefield and see if Gen. Reader has made a good choice.
General, your orders have been sent along the line and everyone is fixing bayonets. We will resupply the artillery as best we can so they can keep the fire hot when Gen. Stephen Hurlbut’s 4th Division starts their charge. Gen. Benjamin Prentiss and his 6th Division have been alerted to watch and join in the charge when it passes, as have all the other generals.
Sorry to say, general, there is still no word from Gen. Lew Wallace and his 3rd Division. I pray we don’t need him, or Gen. Don Carlos Buell and his Army of the Ohio, anytime soon.
General, the Rebels were not expecting us to counterattack! You can see through your field glasses Gen. Hurlbut’s 4th Division is starting to turn their right flank and Gen. Prentiss’ 6th Division is joining in. The artillery is doing a great job. McClernand’s 1st Division is about to join in. Shall we mount up and follow the action?
The Confederates are in great confusion, general. We have pushed one corps into another and the retreating corps can’t pass through the advancing corps. Several of their soldiers are caught up in that mess and are being captured because they can’t move, much less escape.
Gen. William H.L. Wallace has started his 2nd Division forward into the woods on McClernand’s right and is running into heavy fire. Gen. Sherman reports light action on our right and his cavalry has spotted Confederate corps commander Gen. Leonidas Polk riding in the direction of our attack.
Our plan is working general. We are sweeping them from left to right. We are taking some heavy casualties but we are also taking lots of prisoners. Sherman and William Wallace are now advancing on our right. Sherman reports his cavalry has spotted another Confederate corps commander, Gen. William J. Hardee. That means we are fighting at least four corps: Gen. Braxton Bragg and Gen. John C. Breckinridge on our left and Polk and Hardee on our right.
Our attack has been going for two hours now and the Rebels have retreated out of our artillery range on the left. The charge is stalling out here, but it sounds like it’s picking up further down the line. Looks like the Confederates may be regrouping in the woods where our cannons are not as effective. Their cavalry has been attacking to buy them time to re-form.
Rider coming in from the landing sir. Sir, Gen. Buell has arrived! Oh, it’s just Gen. Buell and his staff. He says he will get his army across the river as quick as possible but given that it is now 5:30 p.m. he doubts they will be here before dark.
General another rider coming it. It’s a message from Gen. Lew Wallace and his missing 3rd Division. He says they have arrived at the bridge near the fork of Owl Creek and Snake Creek and will march directly to you unless ordered to another part of the field. He says he has an extra battery of artillery.
Another rider, he’s from Sherman’s 5th Division. He seems excited.
General! The rider reports that in the growing darkness, Gen. Hardee and his staff accidentally rode into our lines and was captured! We bagged us a corps commander without trying.
Our attack on our left has stalled out. It’s getting dark and I’m surprised that we haven’t been mistaken for Rebel cavalry. Hurlbut, Printess and McClernand all report their men are almost out of ammunition and are going to have to stop for the night. William Wallace reports much the same for his 2nd Division in the woods.
Sherman reports that it appears the Confederates were trying to shift forces from their left to support the forces under attack. He says he managed to get his cavalry, a couple of brigades and his artillery around on their left flank but didn’t want to launch a night attack for fear of his soldiers firing into each other. He says he’ll be ready to attack at first light.
Looks like the fighting is done for now general. Sorry I don’t have a casualty report, but the division commanders haven’t heard from their brigades yet. I’m sure we lost a lot of good men, but they did too. We took a lot of prisoners. I should have a full report by morning.
Well general, we came so close to victory today. We knocked them back, but we didn’t knock them out. What do you say general? Finish them off tomorrow?
What are your orders?
Option One — Make sure all units are fully resupplied for tomorrow’s fight. Have Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division join Sherman on our right and extend the line towards Corinth. Have Gen. Buell march his army along the road on our left and hook in behind the Confederates to cut off any hope of retreat.
Option Two — Make sure all units are fully resupplied for tomorrow’s fight. Have Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division reinforce our left as we resume the attack. Have Gen. Buell march his army along the road towards Corinth to cut off any retreat and cut in behind the Confederates.
Option Three — Make sure all units are fully resupplied for tomorrow’s fight. We launch a full attack at first light and will send Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division and Gen. Buell’s army where ever we need them, when we need them.