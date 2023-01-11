This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. Last week it was close. Option Two — Set up closer to the front took an early lead in the voting. But, in the end, Option Three — Get organized won out with 60% of the vote. Option Two had 30% of the vote and Option One had 10%.

Time now to head to the field and see what happens.

