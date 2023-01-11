General, if Sherman is right that means there could be a full corps moving on our right. We know there is at least a full division in the woods. With that many enemy soldiers here, I fear it means the Rebels have left Corinth and are all here now. That means that Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston is here as well. Sir, he is the best the Confederates have.
Graphic by Ned Jilton II
Graphic by Ned Jilton II
Graphic by Ned Jilton II
This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. Last week it was close. Option Two — Set up closer to the front took an early lead in the voting. But, in the end, Option Three — Get organized won out with 60% of the vote. Option Two had 30% of the vote and Option One had 10%.
Time now to head to the field and see what happens.
General, your orders were sent out with some of our fastest riders about an hour ago so all three divisions should be up and moving. Just between you and me, I wouldn’t want to hear the names the men are calling you for having them up and moving before breakfast. Speaking of breakfast, it’s almost 7 a.m. and you haven’t eaten yet. I know you are in a rush to get to the front, but you need to eat.
Excuse me, general, rider coming in.
A note from Gen. John McClernand. His division was closest to the new camp site and has arrived and is setting up. He adds that he has talked with Gen. Benjamin Prentiss, and the 6th Division should be arriving shortly and setting up on his left. No word from Gen. William T. Sherman on his right.
Speaking of not hearing anything, we still have no word on what has happened with Gen. Lew Wallace and his 3rd Division. The good news, sir, is that the remaining two divisions should be unloaded from the boats and on the march by 8 a.m. at the latest.
Another rider coming in fast, general.
Prentiss’ cavalry ran into Rebel cavalry in the woods and drove them off only to run into two brigades of infantry. A third Rebel brigade joined in and the cavalry is skirmishing with all three to buy time for Prentiss to form his line to the left of McClernand.
We’re getting close to the front. You can hear faint sounds of gunfire. Here comes another rider, sir. By the way, his horse is foaming. He’s been riding hard.
Urgent message from Sherman. His cavalry has spotted at least six infantry brigades, three artillery batteries and two brigades of cavalry heading this way on the Corinth Road. He is falling back and digging in at the crossroads to stop them from heading for the landing and cutting us off.
General, if Sherman is right that means there could be a full corps moving on our right. We know there is at least a full division in the woods. With that many enemy soldiers here, I fear it means the Rebels have left Corinth and are all here now. That means that Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston is here as well. Sir, he is the best the Confederates have.
Looks like we’ve arrived at the line, sir. There’s Gen. McClernand and he has his men digging in and fortifying the line. His artillery is deployed and ready for action. Gen. Prentiss is doing the same on his left.
General, here comes a runner. Prentiss reports that his cavalry has broken contact with the enemy and fallen back to cover the crossroads on our left. He says the troopers are pretty beat up but will try to hold if the Rebels come their way.
Good new from the landing, general. The 2nd and 4th Divisions have landed with artillery and are already on the march with 2nd Division’s cavalry in the lead, heading this way at a brisk trot. Sorry to say there is no word on the 3rd Division; they are still missing.
General, it looks like we are building a strong defensive position here and I’m sure Sherman is doing the same at the crossroads on our right. But there is a gap in the line between McClernand and Sherman.
Wait! Look there, general. McClernand’s cavalry is skirmishing with two brigades of Rebels only a couple of hundred yards away. McClernand’s artillery is manning the guns and is ready.
What should we do?
Option One — Hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap.
We’re in a good position where we are. Have Gen. Sherman hold tight where he is and one of the new divisions arriving on the field will fill the gap between him and Gen. McClernand. The other new division will extend the line to the left. Have 2nd Division’s cavalry relieve Prentiss’s cavalry on our left.
Option Two — Hold your ground and have McClernand move to join Sherman’s left flank.
We’re in a good position where we are. Have Gen. McClernand leave his artillery here and move to his right and connect with Sherman’s left flank. The new divisions arriving on the field will fill the new gap between Prentiss and McClernand and extend our line to the left. Have 2nd Division’s cavalry relieve Prentiss’s cavalry on our left.
Option Three — Fall back toward the landing.
I’m not sure we can hold this position until the other three divisions get here, much less Gen. Buell and his army. Have the two new divisions dig in at a strong position between here and the landing and we will try to disengage from the enemy and fall back to them.
There are your options. Are you a bold general ready to go toe to toe with the Rebels? Or are you going to play it safe and fall back?