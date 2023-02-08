Gen. U.S. Grant

During our readers’ online Battle of Shiloh, they organized more quickly and inflicted more casualties on the enemy than Gen. U.S. Grant did at the actual battle.

 Library of Congress

Last week our readers commanding the Union army scored an impressive victory over the Confederates. The real question now is, how did our readers’ Battle of Shiloh compare to the historical battle and were they a better general than U.S. Grant?

With the very first vote, “Option Three — Get organized,” our readers put themselves in a good position to win the battle before it even started. Historically, Grant wasn’t at Pittsburg Landing at the start of the battle; he was at Crumps Landing five miles away, and the three divisions on the field were scattered on the field as noted in the scenario.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you