Last week our readers commanding the Union army scored an impressive victory over the Confederates. The real question now is, how did our readers’ Battle of Shiloh compare to the historical battle and were they a better general than U.S. Grant?
With the very first vote, “Option Three — Get organized,” our readers put themselves in a good position to win the battle before it even started. Historically, Grant wasn’t at Pittsburg Landing at the start of the battle; he was at Crumps Landing five miles away, and the three divisions on the field were scattered on the field as noted in the scenario.
Because our readers voted to get organized, the general moved to the field and the three divisions were formed together and ready to receive the attack. In the historical battle, the divisions of William T. Sherman and Benjamin Prentiss were on their own when they were attacked, causing confusion among their inexperienced troops.
Eventually Sherman was driven back and Prentiss made a stand at what is known at the “Hornet’s Nest” to buy time for Grant and the rest of the army to arrive and organize a line of defense near Pittsburg Landing. Prentiss and what remained of his division would be overrun in a massive Confederate charge. He would surrender his sword to Lt. Col. Francis Walker of our local regiment, the 19th Tennessee, with its two companies of Sullivan County men and one company each from Hawkins and Washington counties. Walker’s color bearer at the surrender was William King, Company C, from Kingsport.
the missing division
During the first couple of episodes, the readers had to worry about Gen. Lew Wallace and his 3rd Division being absent from the field. This was based on the historical battle.
Wallace and the 3rd Division were at Crumps Landing with Grant at the start of the battle. Grant ordered Wallace to be ready to move in any direction and then took a steamboat to Pittsburg Landing to reach the fighting quickly. When Wallace was finally ordered to march, the first road he took was already overrun by the Rebels, so he turned around, marched back toward Crumps Landing and then took a different road to the battlefield. When the 3rd Division finally arrived on the battlefield, it took up a position next to Sherman, just as our readers voted. So our readers were spot-on with history in this case.
Was it four or five Confederate corps?
Throughout our battle the reader was constantly given varying numbers on the size of the Confederate force. Were we massively outnumbered or just a little outnumbered?
The truth is that there was supposed to be five Confederate corps at the Battle of Shiloh, but only four — Gen. Leonidas Polk, Braxton Bragg, John C. Breckinridge and William J. Hardee — made it to the battle. A fifth corps, that of Gen. Earl Van Dorn, failed to arrive on the field and would only join the rest of the army after it returned to Corinth, Mississippi.
While Grant was outnumbered on the first day, it wasn’t by much. Again, because our readers voted to get organized, this small disadvantage was overcome. But things would have been very different historically if that fifth corps had arrived.
A trap in the second vote
As the first day’s battle reached noon, the readers had a gap in their line plus new divisions arriving on the field. Historically there was no line at this point, so we were in uncharted territory. But that didn’t stop me from pulling something from another big Civil War battle to spice things up.
At the Battle of Chickamauga, Gen. William Rosecrans ordered the movement of troops who were in the line in front of the enemy to fill a gap he thought elsewhere in the line. The resulting hole allowed Confederate Gen. James Longstreet to break the Union line and give the Rebels their biggest victory in the western theater.
I made this into “Option Two — Hold your ground and have McClernand move to join Sherman’s left flank.” Twenty-seven percent of the readers voted for this option, which would have left a hole in the line in front of Bragg’s attack, breaking our center and forcing Prentiss to retreat back to the position of the “Hornet’s Nest.”
But 64% of you voted for “Option One — Hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap.” Because of this, Gen. McClernand was in place and repelled Bragg’s attack, holding the line.
Riding into enemy lines
One of the highlights of the readers’ battle came late in the evening of the first day when Confederate Gen. Hardee rode into our lines and was captured. This didn’t happen historically, but during the Civil War people walking into the enemy’s camp at night, or being mistaken for the enemy, was not uncommon.
After the Battle of Jonesboro, Georgia, the 19th Tennessee set up camp only to realize in the darkness that there were many more camp fires than there were Confederate soldiers. Some members of the 19th Tennessee wandered into a Federal camp and borrowed tools. A Union soldier wandered into the 19th Tennessee’s camp with a load of firewood. The 19th’s surgeon, Dr. Joseph Dulany, walking back from a field hospital went into a Union camp. When he realized his mistake, he turned to the two stretcher bearers and said, “boys our camp is further down the line,” and walked on going from camp to camp until he found the 19th Tennessee.
Breckinridge and cavalry at the end
Our battle came to an end with a last stand and capture of most of the Confederate cavalry and Gen. Breckinridge and his infantry. While this didn’t happen in the actual battle, there is some historic basis for this.
When Grant went on the offensive the second day, Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard began to withdraw from Shiloh and march back to Corinth. To cover this action, he ordered Breckinridge to establish a rear guard to cover the retreat. Our local 19th Tennessee fought in this action in the vicinity of Shiloh Church, slowly falling back toward Corinth.
The last action of the historical Battle of Shiloh was a charge by Confederate Nathan Bedford Forrest and his cavalry, although it was mostly Forrest himself.
The butcher’s bill
The casualties for the Union army under the command of our readers were 1,926 dead, 3,925 wounded including four brigade commanders, and no captured or missing. The casualties for the Union army under Grant were 1,754 killed, 8,408 wounded and 2,885 captured or missing.
While our readers had 172 more men killed than Grant, Grant had 4,483 more wounded than our readers. I would score that as a point to our readers.
The casualties inflicted on the Confederates by the Union army commanded by our readers was 3,466 killed, 6,962 wounded and 28,883 captured. Under Grant’s command the numbers were 1,728 killed, 8,012 wounded and 959 captured. I think the edge here also goes to our readers, especially given the massive number of prisoners taken.
Overall our readers did a good job. They were organized and ready when the Rebels attacked. They refused to retreat and moved over to the offensive before the end of the first day. When then battle ended, almost a third of the Confederate army was out of commission.
I score this as a win for the readers as they organized more quickly and inflicted more causalities on the enemy than Grant.