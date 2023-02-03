Last week our readers came very close to victory in You Fight the Battle. This week, in an effort to totally defeat the enemy, our readers voted 66% in favor of Option One: Have Gen. Lew Wallace’s 3rd Division join Sherman on our right and extend the line toward Corinth. Have Gen. Don Carlos Buell march his army along the road on our left and hook in behind the Confederates to cut off any hope of retreat.

Let’s head to the battlefield and see if Gen. Reader can bring an end to the war in the Western Theater.

