Before NASA’s first attempt to launch its new SLS moon rocket, I wrote a series on the history of Tennessee astronauts.

Many fuel line leaks and two hurricanes later, NASA is trying again. So I am taking this opportunity to answer a question from across the state line, “Didn’t Virginia have any astronauts?”

