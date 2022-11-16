Before NASA’s first attempt to launch its new SLS moon rocket, I wrote a series on the history of Tennessee astronauts.
Many fuel line leaks and two hurricanes later, NASA is trying again. So I am taking this opportunity to answer a question from across the state line, “Didn’t Virginia have any astronauts?”
The answer is, yes Virginia, you do have astronauts. Ten to be exact, and I’m writing about five this week and five next week. Starting with Leland Devon Melvin.
Melvin, from Lynchburg, attended Heritage High School before going on to play football for the University of Richmond as a wide receiver. Melvin caught at least one pass in every game he played for the Spiders, ending up with 198 receptions for 2,669 yards and is fourth on Richmond’s career touchdown receptions list with 16.
After college, Melvin was drafted by the Detroit Lions but was injured during training camp and was cut from the team. He then played in the Canadian Football League before returning to join the Dallas Cowboys. He was injured again and this time he ended his football career.
But Melvin’s time in college had not just been about football. He received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in materials science engineering from the University of Virginia.
With no more football, he put those degrees to work.
Melvin got a job working at NASA’s Langley Research Center in 1989 and was selected as an astronaut in 1998. He flew into space twice on space shuttle Atlantis. The first time was Mission STS-122 to deliver and install the European Space Agency’s Columns module on the International Space Station (ISS). The second trip was STS-129 to deliver replacement parts and systems to the station to provide power and keep it from overheating.
Back on Earth, Melvin was named an associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Education and was responsible for developing education programs to raise public awareness about the agency’s goals and missions. After retiring, he still holds STEM lectures and is a published author.
The next astronaut on my list is Kenneth Dwane Bowersox from Portsmouth. He is an Eagle Scout and earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering from the United States Naval Academy as well as a master’s in mechanical engineering from Columbia University. He later graduated from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.
Selected as an astronaut in 1987, Bowersox flew into space five times. First as the pilot of space shuttle Columbia on Mission STS-50, then as the pilot of space shuttle Endeavour on STS-61 to service the Hubble Telescope. He would become the youngest person to command a shuttle mission as he took charge of both missions STS-73 and STS-82, which was another Hubble Space Telescope repair mission.
Bowersox’s fifth and final mission was STS-113, in which he commanded ISS Expedition 6. Due to the space shuttle Columbia disaster, he returned from the space station on board a Russian Soyuz.
After retiring from NASA, Bowersox became vice president of Astronaut Safety and Mission Assurance at SpaceX. He was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame four days after the first successful launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The third Virginia astronaut is Joe Edwards from Richmond. Like Bowersox, Edwards earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He then received a master’s in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
After serving in the Persian Gulf, Edwards was selected as an astronaut and piloted the space shuttle Endeavour on Mission STS-89 to dock with the Russian space station Mir and deliver supplies, water and exchange astronauts.
In an interview years later, Edwards was asked if he became closer to God while he was in orbit. He replied, “A couple or three hours before launch, I would go out there and man a four-and-a-half million pound bomb. For eight minutes and 32 second of the ascent, the space shuttle main engines would burn cryogenic hydrogen and oxygen liquid at the rate of a swimming pool’s worth a second. And I thought it to my advantage to be intimately familiar with the almighty before the engines light than after they shut off.”
The fourth Virginia astronaut on today’s list is Mark Vande Hei from Falls Church.
Vande Hei spent a long time just talking to other astronauts as a capsule communicator (CAPCOM) at Mission Control Center in Houston before he was finally accepted as an astronaut himself.
But when he did finally make it into space, he made up for lost time.
In his first mission, he spent 168 days on the ISS and conducted four spacewalks. On his second mission, he spent a total of 355 days on the ISS, setting the U.S. record for longest continuous spaceflight. For both of his missions, he took off and landed in Russia while riding a Soyuz spacecraft.
Vande Hei has spent a total of 523 days in space and spent 26 hours and 42 minutes walking in space.
Virginia astronaut No. 5, Peter Wisoff from Norfolk, is married to Tennessee astronaut Tamara Jernigan. He received a bachelor of science in physics from the University of Virginia along with a master’s and a doctorate in applied physics from Stanford University.
Wisoff became an astronaut in 1991and has flown into space four times. Twice he flew on space shuttle Endeavor and once each on space shuttle Atlantis and Discovery.
On the fourth mission, STS-92, in addition to work on the ISS — then under construction — Wisoff tested the SAFER Jet backpack, a self-contained, propulsive backpack system worn during spacewalks to be used in an emergency if an astronaut were to float away from a spacecraft. He tested the system by flying 50 feet away from the spacecraft and performing maneuvers along with astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria.
That’s the first five on my list of Virginia astronauts. Next week, hopefully with NASA’s SLS rocket on the way to the moon, I will finish the list with the last five.
