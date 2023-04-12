In my series on the history of Tennessee astronauts that ran last year, the finial astronaut on the list was Barry “Butch” Wilmore from Murfreesboro.
Wilmore was accepted by NASA in 2000 and flew into space twice. First on Nov. 16, 2009, when he was the pilot of Space Shuttle Atlantis, delivering components to the International Space Station. The second time was September 2014, he rode a Russian Soyuz to the ISS for a six-month mission where he would command Expedition 42.
Wilmore is still an active astronaut, and in October 2020 NASA named him to command the test flight of Boeing’s new CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.
The plan was, following a successful uncrewed orbital flight test (OFT), Wilmore would be joined by another veteran NASA astronaut, Suni Williams, for two weeks in space testing the capsule, docking with the ISS and giving the systems a thorough trial before landing at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
But Wilmore’s third flight into space was in doubt even before he was named commander of Starliner due to the OFT.
Boeing’s first OFT was loaded with problems. Launched on top of an Atlas V rocket on Dec. 20, 2019, Starliner failed to achieve the correct orbit due to a computer glitch and failed to dock with the ISS. Then another computer glitch that would have caused crew module and the service module to crash into each other after separation for return to earth was discovered and fixed at the last second. On top of it all, the communication systems suffered from interference.
OFT1 was a flop. But NASA, who gave Boeing $4.8 Billion to develop Starliner under the Commercial Crew program to replace the space shuttle, let the company have a do-over on the unmanned test flight and named Wilmore to command the first crewed flight.
The OFT2 mission rolled out to the pad for an August 2021 launch. However, corrosion to valves and a stuck valve forced the rocket to be rolled back to the assembly building for more work on Starliner. Finally, on May 19, 2022, OFT2 launched into space and successfully docked with the ISS. But the mission was not flawless. Several of Starliner’s maneuvering thrusters failed. But, the back-ups worked and the ship safely landed.
Despite the problems, and with the promise of a few upgrades and fixes, NASA declared OFT2 a success. In February of this year, it was announced that the first crewed flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner would be sometime near the end of April.
Through all the delays, Wilmore and Williams trained in simulators, logged time in jets and tested space suits in preparation for the flight. Now with Starliner ready and the Atlas launch vehicle ready for flight, it seems that Tennessee’s current astronaut is going to fly again.
But hold the phone, there is yet another delay.
First, the parachute deployment system needs an additional test to close out the paperwork for certification. In addition, traffic is going to be heavy at the ISS for a while. There are several SpaceX launches heading there as well as flights by the Russians and the European Space Agency. There’s simply going to be no place to park.
The parachute system should be an easy fix, it seems to be more paperwork than actual testing. The real problem is finding launch pad time at Cape Canaveral and a parking spot at the ISS.
As things stand now, it seems that Wilmore won’t get his test flight of the Starliner until sometime no earlier than July 21.
Hopefully while we are enjoying the hot air balloons at Fun Fest here in Kingsport, a Tennessee astronaut will be orbiting the earth.
Think about that for a moment. We will be watching the oldest form of air transportation while Wilmore will be overhead testing out the newest.