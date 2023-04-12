In my series on the history of Tennessee astronauts that ran last year, the finial astronaut on the list was Barry “Butch” Wilmore from Murfreesboro.

Wilmore was accepted by NASA in 2000 and flew into space twice. First on Nov. 16, 2009, when he was the pilot of Space Shuttle Atlantis, delivering components to the International Space Station. The second time was September 2014, he rode a Russian Soyuz to the ISS for a six-month mission where he would command Expedition 42.

