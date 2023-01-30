OPED-WILDLIFE-PETA-COMMENTARY-GET

A cow looks on at a farm in the town of el-Batten, about 35 kilometres west of Tunisia's capital, on Jan. 20, 2023. (Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 FETHI BELAID/AFP

A recent New York Times headline provides what might be the best summation of the biodiversity crisis: “Animals Are Running Out of Places to Live.” The world has lost half of its natural ecosystems, and wildlife populations have shrunk by an average of 68% since 1970. Why? As the Times article neatly puts it, “Humans are taking over too much of the planet, erasing what was there before.”

Although the UN’s biodiversity conference and the resulting global agreement to restore and protect 30% of the world’s land and ocean ecosystems by 2030 (known as “30x30”) are welcome steps forward, the general response has been “Fingers crossed.” When it comes to international treaties regarding urgent environmental concerns, including the previous global biodiversity pact, our species has a spectacular record of not following through.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Michelle Reynolds is a wildlife research specialist for the PETA Foundation,

501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510;

www.PETA.org.

Tags

Recommended for you