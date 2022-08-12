column2

I wrote recently about the ways that language changes over time, so that words and phrases take on new meanings and lose old ones. Today I’m going to do something different. Today’s column is about words and phrases that have been with us for a long time, where they came from, and what they mean.

Have you ever wondered where we get the titles “Mr.” and “Mrs.”? If I ever knew, I’d forgotten, and had to look it up. “Mr.” is an abbreviation of “mister”, and is derived from “master”, which in turn probably originated in the trades and professions — i.e., a master blacksmith, bowyer, or fletcher. It is still used that way in the United Kingdom, where a teacher is sometimes called a “pupil master.”

