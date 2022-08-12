I wrote recently about the ways that language changes over time, so that words and phrases take on new meanings and lose old ones. Today I’m going to do something different. Today’s column is about words and phrases that have been with us for a long time, where they came from, and what they mean.
Have you ever wondered where we get the titles “Mr.” and “Mrs.”? If I ever knew, I’d forgotten, and had to look it up. “Mr.” is an abbreviation of “mister”, and is derived from “master”, which in turn probably originated in the trades and professions — i.e., a master blacksmith, bowyer, or fletcher. It is still used that way in the United Kingdom, where a teacher is sometimes called a “pupil master.”
“Mrs.” is an abbreviation of “mistress”, and originally referred to any woman, regardless of marital status. Over time, unmarried women came to be called “miss” and married women “missus”, which Americans tend to pronounce as “mizziz”. “Ms.” (pronounced “mizz”) is a construct that originated in the 1950s, and took hold some years later, in an attempt to create a form of address for women separate from their marital status. As I understand it, its use has largely been discontinued in Britain, but it’s prevalent in the United States. (It never was a problem for me, or for many Southerners, who tended to call all women “mizz” as a matter of dialect.)
While I’m on the subject of regionalisms, it might interest the reader to know that “y’all” is an acceptable contraction of “you all” and is perfectly grammatically correct provided it is used in the plural. (I know there are people who insist that “y’all” is singular and “all y’all is plural, but I’m not buying it.) The use of the plural “you all” arose because folks no longer used “ye” in that sense, or really much at all.
My research indicates that about 89% of people in the South use “y’all”, but almost half of the folks in other parts of the country do, too. In some parts of the Southern highlands, such as the Smoky Mountains and the Ozarks, “you’uns” or “y’uns”, abbreviations of “you ones” are more common. If you grew up in Haywood or Swain County, North Carolina, or Sevier County, Tennessee, you probably heard “you’uns” frequently.
If someone calls you on your cell phone or landline, you probably answer with “hello”. Where did that come from? Again, a little research shows “hello” probably derives from “hail”, which transformed into “halloo” when called from a distance. The spelling “hello” (pronounced, as you know, “hell – oh”) came into use in the early 19th century, as an expression of surprise, either pleasant or unpleasant. For example, someone might say “hello, what’s this?” if he found a mouse in his pantry or an unexpected gift in his mailbox.
But saying “hello” didn’t really take off until the introduction of the telephone.
There was actually some debate about what greeting someone taking a call should give to a caller who could not be seen. Supposedly, Alexander Graham Bell suggested “ahoy,” while Thomas Edison liked “hello”. If this tradition is accurate, then Edison’s preferred greeting prevailed.
I’ve read that the most used word on the entire planet is “ok”, pronounced “oh-kay” and frequently spelled “okay”. Its origin is uncertain. Some speculate that Scots dialect or a French phrase was the source. Others claim the origin is from West African dialect. One school of thought holds that “ok” is a copy-editing joke that originated in Boston, as an abbreviation of “orl korrekt”.
In any event, it doesn’t appear that “ok” became widely used until the presidential campaign of 1836. The Democratic Party nominee was Martin Van Buren, nick-named “Old Kinderhook” after his hometown in New York. Van Buren’s supporters formed “OK Clubs” to boost his candidacy. He was “okay” with them. I don’t know what the Whigs thought about it.
When you are leaving someone’s company, hanging up the telephone, or someone is leaving you, what do you say? There are a bunch of alternatives. “See you later” or just, “later”. For a time, it was fashionable to say, “ciao”, pronounced “chow”, which is an informal Italian word that can mean either hello or good-bye. (It’s actually a contraction of “schiavo”, which means, “your servant.”)
But chances are, you used some form of “good-bye”, which is a shortened form of “God be with you.” I like that. You’re giving a blessing.