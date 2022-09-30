People ask me where I get the ideas for my columns. The honest answer is that it’s not always easy. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Sometimes columns almost write themselves. My last three are good examples. One column was due right before Sept. 11, and I had a memory of that day in 2001 to share. The following week, Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and her passing provoked more memories. Last week, I had attended one of the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, and it was easy to write about the achievements of community leaders associated with the chamber.
Many other columnists write about national politics. Because that’s the case, and because this newspaper prefers its local columnists to write about local events as much as possible, I try to be selective in using national subject matter. Local issues do not always present themselves as suitable for my comments. Others can do better.
So, when the cupboard is empty, I’m left with trying to be amusing, even if I can’t be profound. Today is such a day. I’m going to fall back on what other writers do at times — write about writing. That happens a lot. I’ve noticed that a number of novels feature novelists as their protagonists. I suppose that makes sense. Writers are supposed to write about what they know about. If they write for a living, they know about writing.
Another question I get sometimes is where I get the ideas for my novels and short stories. It’s a good question. Usually, there is a personal experience or two at the bottom of the story, often warped beyond recognition by anyone except me. For example, my most recent book, which came out last week, reflects some of my experiences in mediation, both as a lawyer and as a mediator. But I’d be surprised if anyone could pick out the cases that formed my personal experience.
Another source of inspiration is news stories I’ve read or watched, or essays I’ve read. My first novel was written after I had read a great deal about the pernicious effects of “cancel culture” on academia. Some of what I learned shows up in the story, inspired by, but untied to, any incident about which I had read. (Putting a supernatural element in the book was originally whimsical, but readers seem to like it.)
In the world of writers, I’m not so unusual. For example, L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wizard of Oz” and a long list of sequels for children, supposedly was appalled by the traditional European Fairy Tales. He felt they were far too violent and frightening for kids. And sure enough, if you read the stories collected by the Brothers Grimm, they are full of man-eating witches and vicious monsters. Decades before Baum, the Dane Hans Christian Anderson had similar thoughts, and produced the relatively tame stories about “The Ugly Duckling” and “Thumbelina.”
What Baum and Anderson didn’t know is that kids actually like scary, violent stories. The producers of the film version of Baum’s book knew it, though, and injected a very frightening witch indeed. All the same, Baum and Anderson gave us good stories.
Some have called Edgar Rice Burroughs the most influential writer of the 20th century. He was certainly its best seller. As a young man, Burroughs served as a United States cavalryman, a railroad detective, and worked on a ranch. By age 35, he was married with children and the owner of a stationery store that was going broke. Because business was so slow, he read the pulp magazines of the day, such as “Argosy” and “All-Story,” to pass time. Desperate to earn money, he decided that if the writers he was reading could get paid to write trash, he could write better trash.
The result was “Under the Moons of Mars” (retitled “A Princess of Mars”), followed by “Tarzan of the Apes.” Both remain in print after more than a century. You can find Burroughs’ influence in “Dune,” in the “Star Wars” films, and in “Avatar.” If he wrote trash, he wrote good trash that people still want to read.
Thus, you see how it’s done. Inspiration is where you find it. The crazy thing that happened to your friend on vacation can wind up in a novel. Much altered for sake of the story, but right there in print.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at