People ask me where I get the ideas for my columns. The honest answer is that it’s not always easy. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Sometimes columns almost write themselves. My last three are good examples. One column was due right before Sept. 11, and I had a memory of that day in 2001 to share. The following week, Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and her passing provoked more memories. Last week, I had attended one of the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, and it was easy to write about the achievements of community leaders associated with the chamber.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.