I am going to have a major change in my life come Jan. 1, 2023. No, it is not some gender- changing surgery or tattoos on three-quarters of my bronzed and ripped body. Nor have I decided to go into the ministry even though during my 47 years at my law firm we have had several leave the practice of law to become of the cloth. (I do not think they would let me into that profession — potty mouth, etc.)
I am changing my status with the firm. Problem is, I have not decided (subject to approval by the partnership) precisely what that status may be.
I must confess I am seriously contemplating out-and-out retirement. The problem is: What in the world would I do in retirement, particularly since I have already learned at the ripe old age of 72 that the so-called “golden years,” ain’t.
There are needs to be addressed around the house. I shall not confess we are hoarders. But there are many items in our attic closets that clearly need another home. For example, I know the attic closet on the right side of the upstairs contains my American Flyer electric train and a number of model cars and planes I built when I could figure out how to do such things. I also built a Navy ship one Saturday, eschewing a trip to Blowing Rock, and witnessed three of my aunts returning, eventually, writhing in pain on our kitchen floor from food poisoning.
Then there is the freaking yard. My wife is a master gardener without portfolio. I am a messy gardener with highly reluctant intentions relative to weed-eating, bush-trimming and general lawn shenanigans. I started my work life at 7 or 8 mowing yards.
Mowing ain’t that bad. It’s all that other stuff you have to do now that we just didn’t do very often in the late 1950s and early 1960s — like mulching and spreading bark chips. The only chip I dealt with was a friend named Chip Bell, whose daddy was a doctor.
I suppose I could get back into the civic club circuit. I have, over the years, been a member of Sertoma and then Kiwanis — very worthy organizations. But that was in the days when the firm greatly encouraged involvement in those clubs plus active membership in a church. We still do — as I am a bona-fide back-bench Presbyterian.
Yes, I know there are many worthy organizations that need manpower. I’ll look into that. However, the golden years myth accompanies the realization of health issues, and the Lord knows I’ve had my share of those — particularly since 2020. I find there are days when I face my calendar and have to get myself up for the challenges as I did so many years ago when I was going to football practice. At least there is plenty of water and I do not have to take salt pills like we did then. Never figured that one out.
Golf? Golf? We’re talking about golf? That impressive 210-yard drive has been replaced by a miserable 165, on a good day. Muscle mass is escaping my body due to medications I am taking. And, worst of all, more often than not, I’ve got to hit a three wood for my second shot, even on short Par 4s.
You just can’t play golf every day. And, given my game, I have to have a very short memory as to what I did on the last hole to keep from puking.
I may stick around as “of counsel” if they will let me and do some things here and there. But I must confess, I am relatively tired of fighting the ever-evolving practice. I wonder if I should not just get in the car and run around America and see things I’ve never seen while I can still do it.
I shall not take up cornhole tournaments, nor is it likely pickleball is in my future. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Of course, I’ll follow the Heels!
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at