column2

I am going to have a major change in my life come Jan. 1, 2023. No, it is not some gender- changing surgery or tattoos on three-quarters of my bronzed and ripped body. Nor have I decided to go into the ministry even though during my 47 years at my law firm we have had several leave the practice of law to become of the cloth. (I do not think they would let me into that profession — potty mouth, etc.)

I am changing my status with the firm. Problem is, I have not decided (subject to approval by the partnership) precisely what that status may be.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at

bovender@hsdlaw.com.