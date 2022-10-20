column2

Our society is an evolving entity. It grows. It changes composition. Its values and mores morph over time. Within this structure, the role of government has done all of the above. A fundamental question is whether the changes we see are positive or negative, moving us toward a better future, or toward ultimate decline?

Today, there appears to be a general feeling that our society is changing in a “negative” way. One side tends to see an ever- expanding central government that increasingly encroaches on the rights of individuals and impairs the free market economy. The other side sees growing inequity (between classes, races, etc.) and views the need for government’s role to expand to protect the rights of individuals, not from government but from a social and economic system that creates a differentiated environment predominantly defined in terms of “have” and “have not.”

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.