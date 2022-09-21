Mount Rushmore

View of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, one of the United States’ most famous and beloved sculptures, high in the Black Hills of southwestern South Dakota near the tiny town of Keystone.

 Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress

Some of the presidential libraries asked an interesting question on Twitter. If you could put four new presidents’ faces on Mount Rushmore, who would you pick?

You can’t use any of the current presidents on the mountain, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. It has to be four new presidents. It’s an interesting history exercise that makes you think.

