Some of the presidential libraries asked an interesting question on Twitter. If you could put four new presidents’ faces on Mount Rushmore, who would you pick?
You can’t use any of the current presidents on the mountain, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. It has to be four new presidents. It’s an interesting history exercise that makes you think.
Right off the bat, the first president I thought of was Dwight D. Eisenhower.
That’s right, I like Ike.
One of the first things Eisenhower did as president was to bring an end to the Korean War. He was a moderate who opposed the spread of communism but opposed Joseph McCarthy’s red scare witch hunt that was ruining the careers and reputations of many innocent people through nothing more than guilt by association.
Eisenhower was a leader in civil rights, saying in his first State of the Union address, “I propose to use whatever authority exists in the office of the president to end segregation in the District of Columbia, including the federal government, and any segregation in the armed forces.”
When the secretary of the Navy later protested that the Navy must recognize the customs in certain areas of our nation, Eisenhower responded, “We have not taken and we shall not take a single backward step. There must be no second class citizens in this country.”
Eisenhower proposed to Congress the Civil Rights acts of 1957 and 1960, which he later signed into law. In 1957, when Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus refused to follow the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Brown V. Board of Education and allow Black students to attend a white school, Eisenhower sent the 101st Airborne to Little Rock to enforce the law at Central High School. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote to Eisenhower to thank him for that.
It was Eisenhower’s administration the developed the interstate highway system, created the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) and enacted education reforms. He wanted to keep the military strong, but he also warned about massive spending and improper influence from defense contractors, which he dubbed the military-industrial complex.
The second president I thought of just as quick as the first, Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Why not replace one Roosevelt with another?
FDR, as many called Roosevelt, is the only U.S. president to serve more than two terms. He was elected to the office four times. He came into office during the Great Depression, coming up with many innovative programs in an effort to restore the national economy and get people back to work.
But it was FDR’s strong leadership during World War II that I believe would earn him a spot on Mount Rushmore. His speech to Congress asking for a declaration of war against Japan in which he said, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself” inspired people, and his use of the cutting edge media of the day, radio, to reach the people with his “fireside chat,” helped reassure and inform people.
And FDR did all this, lead the country during peace and war, from a wheelchair. In 1921, Roosevelt contracted polio and loss the use of his legs. But he didn’t let his disability stop him.
After a little thought, the third president I would pick for a spot on Mount Rushmore is the Democrat turned Republican Ronald Reagan.
Reagan thought FDR was “a true hero” but later crossed party lines to support Eisenhower. In 1962, he switched from Democrat to Republican, often saying, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The party left me.”
Before he was president, he opposed nuclear weapons and attempted to lead a march against their use but was forced by the movie studio he worked for at the time to not take part.
As president, Reagan rebuilt America’s military but used the peace through strength strategy to negotiate with Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev and signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty eliminating an entire class of nuclear weapons. Later, the two established groundwork for the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
Many credit Reagan with winning the Cold War with Russia and bringing peace. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said of Reagan, “Others hoped, at best, for an uneasy cohabitation with the Soviet Union; he won the Cold War — not only without firing a shot, but also by inviting enemies out of their fortress and turning them into friends.”
Under Reagan, the nation enjoyed a time of economic prosperity. His free-market economics policy with tax cuts and deregulation, called Reaganomics by many, resulted in the fifth highest GDP growth since the Great Depression. Inflation decreased from 13.6% when he came into office in 1980 to 4.1% when he left. Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and Robert A. Mundell both wrote that the Reagan tax cuts played a major role in the booming U.S. economy.
It was also Reagan who appointed the first woman Supreme Court Justice when he selected Sandra Day O’Conner to replace Justice Potter Stewart.
I had to think long and hard for the fourth president on new Mount Rushmore.
I thought about John Adams. While he played a key role in the establishing of this country, he introduced and passed legislation banning criticism of the government, a clear attack on the First Amendment of the Constitution. It was later repealed by Thomas Jefferson.
I thought about Woodrow Wilson. While he led the country through World War I and attempted the formation of the League of Nations to avoid another world war, Wilson also brought segregation into the federal government and opposed women’s right to vote.
I thought about James K. Polk and James Monroe. Both played major roles in the expansion of this country and its position on the world stage.
Finally, I settled on John F. Kennedy. At least I think I do. I keep looking back at Polk and Monroe.
While much of what Kennedy gets credit for came from Eisenhower, it was Kennedy’s ability to inspire people that puts him in the upper echelon.
Yes, it was Eisenhower that created NASA and the Apollo project. But it was Kennedy who inspired us to go to the moon.
Kennedy inspired people to public service, saying in his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” He further inspired people to serve others when he founded the Peace Corps. Through this program, Americans volunteered as teachers, farmers and construction workers to help developing nations.
Kennedy also took a step forward in civil rights when he nominated Thurgood Marshall to be the first Black justice.
But the biggest challenge to the Kennedy administration was also one of the most dangerous time for the country, the Cuban missile crisis.
The Soviet Union placed ballistic missiles in Cuba. A direct threat to the U.S. If Kennedy had attacked, it could have meant nuclear war. If not, Russia could have gained influence in this hemisphere and had a military arsenal just 90 miles from our border.
For two week Kennedy maneuvered militarily and diplomatically. Blockading Cuba to stop any further buildup of missiles and arms, while at the same time engaging in backdoor diplomacy.
In the end, Kennedy won. The Soviets backed down and removed the missiles. The crisis that brought the world as close as it has ever been to nuclear war ended peacefully.
So there you have it, Eisenhower, FDR, Reagan and Kennedy, my hypothetical four new faces for Mount Rushmore.
Which four would you pick? Would you go with Polk or Monroe? Are you a James Madison fan? How about the first Black president, Barack Obama?