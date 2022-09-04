column2

In a certain way, Mikhail S. Gorbachev is responsible for my only foreign reporting experience. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, comes to mind following his death Tuesday. He was 91.

In the late 1980s, Gorbachev’s movement toward openness allowed for unprecedented cultural exchange programs with the United States. In August 1989, a group of seven Soviet militiamen visited my hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Rob Walters is the managing editor of the Kingsport Times News.