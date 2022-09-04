In a certain way, Mikhail S. Gorbachev is responsible for my only foreign reporting experience. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, comes to mind following his death Tuesday. He was 91.
In the late 1980s, Gorbachev’s movement toward openness allowed for unprecedented cultural exchange programs with the United States. In August 1989, a group of seven Soviet militiamen visited my hometown of Bakersfield, California.
I covered their visit for The Bakersfield Californian, the city’s daily newspaper.
That October, I tagged along with seven officers from Bakersfield and Colusa County, California, on a reciprocal visit. That marked the first-ever Soviet-American police exchange. At the time, few American journalists were allowed inside the USSR.
We did not meet Gorbachev, but we did visit the Kremlin and met several ranking officials. The trip spanned two weeks. I wrote a 10-story package for The Californian.
The journey provided a firsthand look at the new-and-improved USSR, a firsthand look at Gorbachev’s glasnost.
“The warming climate that we have experienced here in the world has been good for everybody,” said Stasis Liskaukas, deputy chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one of the high-ranking Soviet officials the officers and I met. He spoke to me through a translator.
“Our superiors know about your visit … and support it. We think the ground floor has been set for further exchanges,” Liskaukas said.
We learned the Soviets were starved for police technology to ease the strain on the militia, the national police force.
“This visit has certainly made me much more appreciative of the equipment and technology in our country,” said Bob McWatters, a retired county sheriff who headed the U.S. delegation.
The Americans were astonished by the low number of reported crimes in the Soviet Union. In Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), a city of 5 million people in 1989, roughly 10,000 crimes were reported. Bakersfield, a city of 167,000 at the time, saw 16,262 reported crimes.
We learned that 30% of all crimes were related to alcohol and addiction, down from 50% before government began rationing liquor sales.
The initiative backfired. Liskaukas said restricting liquor led to an increase of narcotics usage. “Unfortunately, we did not learn from your country,” he said, a reference to the Prohibition Era.
The American police officers learned much about the country’s rich history. They toured Leningrad and Moscow, marveling at palaces of the czars, the Kremlin and Red Square.
The officers toured police headquarter buildings and engaged in long question-and-answer sessions with their communist counterparts. All of us were interviewed by Tass (the Soviet news agency), Pravda (the national newspaper) and government-run television.
Soviet journalists bombarded us with questions ranging from police brutality to the availability of gasoline for patrol cars. Militia squad cars received a daily ration of 20 liters.
Our Soviet hosts did their best to paint a rosy picture, but they could not hide the reality of long lines of women waiting each morning to buy groceries. Soap, sugar and gasoline were all rationed.
We witnessed a flourishing black market, participants of which risked imprisonment while dealing openly on the street. Black marketeers offered up to 18 rubles for each U.S. dollar, even though the ruble was officially worth $1.62 in state-run banks.
We visited a hospital in Leningrad, where I interviewed a militia captain recovering from a gunshot wound suffered during a bloody exchange with “thugs.”
The American officers fired Soviet-made, militia-issued handguns inside a shooting range at the Soviet National Militia Training Center, nestled in a forest just outside Moscow.
One day, I met a reporter named Zaharov Evgeny who handed me a recent edition of his newspaper. Loosely translated, the newspaper was called The Baltic Light, an 18,000-circulation tabloid-sized product that served the district of Petrodvorets.
In 1969, a gunman opened fire on a motorcade, wounding two Soviet cosmonauts. The intended victim, then Soviet-leader Leonid Brezhnev, was not wounded.
Evgeny, who spoke English, learned exclusively that the gunman was to be released after serving 20 years in a mental institution. His story contained multiple sources.
Evgeny, 26 years old back then, told me he first heard rumors about the assassination attempt in the mid-1980s, a time when writing such a story would have been considered seditious.
He told me that Gorbachev’s political and social reforms gave him the freedom to research and write the story.