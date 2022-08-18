For half a century, Republicans have claimed to support lower taxes, capitalism, smaller government and national defense. On social issues, they say they are for “traditional values” and against legalized abortion and gun control.
If that was what the Republican Party still stood for, Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney would be their hero. She has voted for all those things but has been shunned by Republicans in the House and all but drummed out of the Republican Party in her home state.
To understand what today’s Republican Party really stands for, don’t look at their words, borrowed from the GOP of 30 years ago. Look at what they actually do today.
PUBLIC EDUCATION
Republican state legislatures across the country passed voucher programs designed to diminish public schools by transferring public funding to charter schools, typically run by private investors or religious institutions. For example, a religious school in Michigan expects to operate many of Gov. Bill Lee’s 50 promised charter schools.
FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION
In response to Oklahoma’s draconian abortion ban, Oklahoma’s Metropolitan Library felt obligated to order staff not to help customers find information on abortion. Potential penalties included jail time and $10,000 fines. Think about that: You walk into a public library and request information … the librarian looks at you in fear and is forbidden to respond.
Republican legislatures have encouraged banning books from school and public libraries, especially books that discuss racial and sexual issues.
Many Republican state legislatures require teachers to offer a sanitized version of history, prohibiting any teaching that makes students “uncomfortable” due to race or sexuality. That makes a meaningful discussion of slavery, for example, pretty much impossible.
DEMOCRACY
Republican leaders, anxious to please ex-president Trump, now kiss his ring by ignoring his coup attempt, supporting his insurrectionist mob and false election claims.
Republican leaders fawn on fascists like Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban. In xenophobic and antisemitic speeches, he rails against “globalists,” and denounces Europe becoming “mixed-race.” Orban destroyed judicial independence and took control of major Hungarian media. His adviser recently resigned in disgust, calling Orban’s speeches “pure Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels.” Orban received a standing ovation at the U.S. conservative conference, CPAC.
Republican legislatures made voting more difficult, reducing numbers of polling stations, ensured longer lines, and even criminalized providing water to voters waiting to vote.
The GOP nominated politicians who promote insurrectionists, promised to pardon them if elected, and even promise to alter future elections if they prefer a different outcome. For example, the Arizona GOP nominated election denier Mark Finchem as candidate for secretary of state — the guy who would run future elections. Finchem claims membership in the Oath Keepers militia group and believes state legislatures should have the power to reject election results.
Republicans used to be the party of law and order, but when legal search warrants were issued on GOP officials, Republicans reflexively cry foul. The GOP consistently underfunded the tax police (IRS) to please wealthy donors at our expense.
INTRUSIVE GOVERNMENT
Some Republican legislatures passed overreaching, draconian laws that can prevent women with common pregnancy problems (i.e., ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage) from receiving proper care. They even legislate what advice doctors can give their patients.
A 10-year-old rape victim was unable to obtain an abortion in Ohio. When a doctor legally performed the procedure in Indiana, that doctor was harassed by her Republican attorney general.
Republicans promise to pass laws limiting interstate travel.
The constitutional right of privacy was the basis for allowing abortions, and also for interracial marriages, same-sex marriages, and the availability of contraceptives. When Roe was overturned, Republican Justice Clarence Thomas called to “review” these other freedoms based on privacy.
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced bills to preserve those freedoms.
The Woman’s Health Protection Act would enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. Every Republican in the House voted against it.
The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act guarantees the right to cross state lines for an abortion. Republicans voted 205 to 3 against it.
The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex and interracial marriages. Two thirds of Republicans — 157 members — voted no.
The Right to Contraception Act protects your right to obtain contraceptives. Republicans voted 195 to 8 against it.
Northeast Tennessee’s Representative Diana Harshbarger voted against all these bills.
This isn’t your father’s Republican Party.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.