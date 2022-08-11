column2

In a recent discussion, the topic of grace arose. We grant it to people when we first meet them, but over time, our ability to do so seems to fade, particularly when we perceive a lack of reciprocity. Often with those close to us, our ability to accept and forgive gradually decreases. The wrinkles in our personalities deepen. The fault lines widen. Our ability to overlook flaws lessens.

Grace (the free and unmerited favor of God, as manifested in the salvation of sinners and the bestowal of blessings) is the one thing we receive without the expectation of payback. It is unequivocal and undeserved. It is what redeems us as fallen beings. We cannot always help the displays of our lesser selves, but it matters not. We are forgiven and we are (by the grace of God) allowed to begin each day anew. I sometimes wonder if He weren’t so forgiving (and gave us a bit more of a “come-up’ns”) whether we wouldn’t learn our lesson and not be so obstinate in our relationships.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video